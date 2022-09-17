The St. John’s School Knights boys soccer team opened Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Round 2 Thursday afternoon with an impressive 4-1 victory over the Notre Dame High School Royals.

“I feel pretty good about this win,” said the Knights' Gaius Dulay. “There are things we could have done better, like our midfield. It was a little sloppy today and there's stuff on the offense we could have improved as well. But I'm glad with the way the match turned out because we got the win. And that's what matters.”

After nine minutes of the Knights controlling possession and the game’s tempo, Dulay scored his first of two goals. In the 10th minute, the Knights’ Noah Legaspi centered a pass from the right wing. Amid steady rain, Royals goalkeeper Connor Leon Guerrero got his hands on the ball but was unable to control it. As the ball slipped out of his hands and onto the Guam Football Association National Training Center artificial turf, Dulay closed in and tapped a shot past Connor Leon Guerrero.

“Just crash the goal, that was the only thing on my mind,” Dulay said.

Despite trailing 1-nil, the Royals dominated the next 25 minutes. During that stretch, the Royals’ Masato Rabago, Timothy Gumataotao and Takoda Piper each had shots that sailed up and over the crossbar, careened a bit wide of the goal, hit a post or was snagged out of the air by ninth grade goalkeeper Harry Vitale. Vitale, although he was feeling a bit sick before the start of the game, did not allow a single ball to get past him.

As momentum greatly favored the Royals, the efficient Knights scored in the 36th minute. About 15 yards in front of Notre Dame’s goal, Dulay rifled his second goal, a high drive into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, in the 38th minute, the Knights’ Eric You drilled his first of two goals past Connor Leon Guerrero.

After halftime, with a comfortable 3-0 lead, Knights head coach PK Harmon substituted in many of his bench players, giving his starters a well-deserved rest.

“I am glad that I was able to rotate everybody in,” PK Harmon said.

With Vitale on the bench and the Knights No. 1 goalkeeper, Miles Ganeb, off island, the Royals’ Ricardo Leon Guerrero II capitalized on a perfectly placed corner kick from Dylan Concepcion. In the 63rd minute, as Concepcion’s pass bent toward Ricardo Leon Guerrero II, he headed in his team’s only goal, past the Knights' third-string ninth grade goalkeeper.

Earlier, on a nearly identical play, Ricardo Leon Guerrero II tried to reach a header, but came up short. This time, Ricardo Leon Guerrero II rose above the defenders.

"I wanted the second corner kick even more," he said. "I saw the ball right over all of the defenders and I made sure I got above it."

Although Ricardo Leon Guerrero II's header blemished St. John's clean sheet, PK Harmon recognized his own players as well as the Royals effort.

"I was happy with how the third-stringer did," he said. “He did let one go through, but that was a really great header from ND."

Fifteen minutes later, in the 78th minute, You scored his second goal.

With the win, the Knights improve to 3-2. Notre Dame, still searching for its first win, fell to 0-5.

Now that the second half of the season has officially kicked off, PK Harmon is confident that his team has a shot at the title. But, before the playoffs begin, the Knights have tough opponents in the Guam High School Panthers, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles and the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars. In Round 1, the Knights easily defeated the Panthers, but lost to FD 7-0, then were shut out by Harvest, 2-0. For the Harvest and Father Duenas games, the Knights were missing Ganeb and midfielder Meto Harmon. In the game against the Eagles, Knights striker Tim Hutapea suffered what the Knights coach described as a “wicked concussion.”

Beginning next week, Ganeb and Meto Harmon will return to the lineup. And before the playoffs, PK Harmon is anticipating Hutapea’s return.

“I don't want to jinx it, but I like our chances a lot,” PK Harmon said.

“I think we're going to be the kind of team that no one's really going to want to play in the playoffs,” he added.