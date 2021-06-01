Though it was short and participation was limited, that didn’t stop the island’s top junior golfers from showcasing their skills and representing their schools with pride in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Golf League. The St. John’s Knights claimed the girls title, dethroning the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars. The Cougars were denied a four-peat with the Knights’ performance this season.

For the second year in a row, the Father Duenas Friars and Knights tied for first in the boys’ division, resulting in a match playoff. The Friars wrapped up the championship title with a single match for the back-to-back ships.

For the all island tourney held May 17, FD took the top three spots behind – Ivan Sablan, Eduardo Terlaje and Anton Lacson. St. John’s freshman, Kayley Kang, won first place in the girls’ division, followed by the Cougars – Ava Limtiaco and Sarah Terrel – claiming the second and third spots.

Here are the results:

Boys

1st Place - Ivan Sablan (senior) with the score of 73

2nd Place - Eduardo Terlaye (senior) with a score of 75

3rd Place - Anton Lacson (senior) with the score of 77

4th Place - Taiyo Tagami ( freshman) with the score of 79

5th Place - Markus Nanpei ( junior) with a score of 80

Girls

1st Place - Kayley Kang ( freshman) with the score of 84

2nd Place - Ava Limtiaco ( sophomore ) with a score of 96

3rd Place - Sarah Terrel ( junior) with the score of 98

4th Place - Hyu Jin Kim ( freshman) with the score of 103

5th Place - Ashley Yang ( junior) with the score of 124

While the season was short, the Knights issued a press release thanking the Country Club of the Pacific for their continued support.

“Without their support, the golf season would not have been possible,” the Knights stated. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not all schools were able to participate this year. We look forward to next year’s season, hopefully, with more schools competing.”