St. John’s Knights got their first win of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Beach Volleyball League defeating the Father Duenas Friars' Gold team 2-1. After the seed 2 and 3 teams each split their matches, the top seed team’s took the main court to decide the winner.

The St. John’s duo of Aidan Johnson and Cameron Kelley defeated the FD Gold top seed team of Deavan Hudtohan and Joseph Mafnas in straights to improve to 1-1 for the season.

"It feels amazing to get our first win of the season and I’m excited for the rest of the season,” Kelley said.

FD’s Hudtohan started the contest off with a pair of aces to help the Friars Gold to an early 5-2 advantage. The Kelley/Johnson team did not panic and capitalized on Friar errors to take their first lead of the game at 7-6. The Knights went on a 5-0 run with Johnson at the service line using the wind factor to his advantage and cruised to a 21-12 first set victory.

FD’s pair of Hudtohan/Mafnas were not able to gain any momentum in their first action of the season and found themselves trailing 12-3 in the second set. Friars coach Steve Pangelinan called a timeout and reminded his team to try and minimize the hitting errors, however, the deficit was too big to overcome. The Knights won the second set 21-17.

The team of Kelley/Johnson were in the same position in their first match of the season with the first two matches (second and third seed) splitting, leaving the top seed teams the pressure of winning to earn the team victory.

“We knew we had go out there and give it our all,” said Johnson. “We were in this position before and it didn’t go well (the first time) so we really wanted this."

“We were down in the beginning but once we were able to control the serves we were able to get into a good rhythm,” Kelley said.

Both preliminary second and third seed matches went down to the third and decisive set. FD Golds second seed team of Truman Howard and Ethan San Nicolas came back to defeat St. John’s second seed team of Andrew McCormic and Alexander Stenson 21-15, 5-21, and 15-11.

After dropping the first set, St. John’s McCormic and Stenson looked unstoppable in the second set. Accurate passing and good serving by both players gave them a 16 point victory in the second set and they had a ton of confidence heading into the third set.

McCormic and Stenson had momentum behind them in the third set, taking a 7-5 lead. After another timeout, the Howard/San Nicolas pair regrouped and tied the match at 10. FD’s Howard captured the lead with a big kill to go ahead 11-10. San Nicolas served three straight points and played good defense to shut the door on a Knight comeback to win 15-11.

The third seed match was just as exciting with the team of Masato Rabago and Matthew Sevilla from St. John’s defeating FD Gold’s third seed pair of Keith Bodan and Noah Invencion (18-21, 21-11, 15-9).

The Knights improve to 1-1, the FD Gold team is now 0-1.

In other matches, the FD Maroon team defeated Guam High 3-0 and the Academy Cougars defeated St John’s 3-0.

ISA Volleyball: Islanders, Bulldogs split matches

In the first Saturday action of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association's volleyball league, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs traveled to John F. Kennedy High School for its boys and girls volleyball matches.

The two teams split their games on the day with the Bulldogs winning the girls game and the Islanders defending home court in the boys' game.

In the morning game, the Bulldogs played ironman volleyball with key players out. The rust showed on both sides of the net with errors by both teams. However, the Bulldogs capitalized on the errors, riding out the first two sets to take a 2-1 lead on the islanders (25-20, 25-19).

The Lady Islanders regrouped in the third set, riding a string of hustle plays and Okkodo errors for a dominating 25-7 set.

The lead seesawed back and forth in the fourth set. However, a JFK serve straight into the net at game point saw the final lead change with the Bulldogs eking out the 27-25 win.

In the second game of the day, JFK's Dean Weilbacher provided much of the firepower on offense in the boys' meet up. With the team calling his number, Weilbacher punched hits through the Okkodo defense just when they needed it, firing up the Islander bench to ensure the Bulldogs wouldn't walk away with their second win of the day.

JFK earned the win 27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17.

Okkodo Head Coach Ruel Estoy said he was proud of both his teams, seeing great improvements despite limited practice time.

"In terms of moving forward, we need to focus on ball control for any scenario that our team may encounter," he said. As for the girls' game, he said it was taxing on his team to play ironman volleyball, but it worked out in the end.

"We were actually missing our libero since the start of the game. That is why they ran into a lot of issues when it came to back row defense," he said, adding the missing spot meant athletes picking up new responsibilities.

JFK Head Coach Wil Ortega said despite the restrictions, the athletes were excited to be on the court.

"Performance wise, the athletes haven’t had organized sports in about a year, so it’s a constant learning of what their bodies can do and what improvements they need to make with their respective skills," he said. "It’s definitely a roller coaster when it comes to their performance on the court because of the limitations placed for physical contact and the number of practices, they have through the course of the week because the boys and girls have to share gym time.”

Ortega admits the JFK girls team has been fortunate to get a good turnout of returnees and new players, unlike other schools.

“For the boys, it’s a little different in terms of numbers and turnout because parents are still cautious about sending their kids out.," he said.

While it was a challenge to squeeze two teams in for full games on a Saturday, he said the games were "a welcoming change from being stuck at home or just going to work. But we are all grateful to see our athletes come out and just participate in sports especially after such a tough 2020.”

(Daily Post Staff contributed to this report.)