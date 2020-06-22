Editor’s note: The Guam Daily Post reached out to the athletic directors and a few coaches from all schools on island for recommendations of senior athletes to profile for our features.

After more than three months of quarantine with her family, St. John’s School Knights scholar-athlete Hallie Wigsten has had ample time to reflect on her past and is excited about the future.

In the fall, Wigsten will be leaving for Santa Clara University and will be majoring in communications. Unsure if she will try to walk onto the Broncos’ NCAA Division I volleyball team, she wants to focus on academics.

“It’s still – kind of – in question,” she said. “I do want to continue playing sports out there in college just to keep myself active. It’s something that I've grown to love. I think that I am going to wait and see how the academics out there are first.”

Chris Shepherd, the Knights head volleyball coach, hopes his star student tries out for the team.

"I hope Hallie will continue to play while in college," he said. "I can – one day – see she and Tylee (Shepherd) representing Guam in the Pacific Games.

"It has has been an honor to coach Hallie all this time since middle school. She is such a great person. Hallie is family! I wish and want nothing but the best for her."

Ever since she was 3 years old, Wigsten had always excelled academically and had spent her entire life at St. John’s. While balancing schoolwork, athletics, and extracurricular actives had never been easy, her teachers, coaches, family and friends helped keep her focused.

“Definitely, St. John’s is a tough school academically, especially with the amount of sports and all of the extracurricular activities I was involved in,” said Wigsten, who is also a 2020 Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete finalist. “It definitely got hard to balance, but I was lucky to have some really good teachers along the way to really understand my schedule and help me get through that as well."

Able to navigate and excel through a rigorous International Baccalaureate curriculum, Wigsten had become a master at juggling academics and athletics. But now, amid uncertainty in the coronavirus pandemic, she is entering into uncharted waters.

Before leaving for college, she had been looking forward to formal graduation, Senior Night festivities, and closing out her final year of high school with friends and teammates. But, with the public health emergency altering plans and presenting challenges, those plans have been scrapped. Even her plan of going away to college has been altered.

“As of right now, we will be starting on campus in September,” Wigsten said. “It’s going to be a hybrid of classes, so it’s going to be some classes online, some classes – physically – in class."

Unable to completely enjoy her freshman year abroad and the journey into adulthood, her foray into her freshman year will include an early dismissal. Anticipating a wintertime spike in COVID-19 cases, after two months, classes will switch to remote learning.

“I think that we’re only going to be there for two months, … so we can get back before flu season,” she said. “I’ll be spending Thanksgiving and Christmas back here. So, from there, classes will be online.”

Despite an anticipated less-than-desirable departure, Wigsten understands the seriousness of the situation and remains upbeat.

“It was already emotional enough knowing that my senior year was coming to an end, knowing that I would be leaving island,” she said. “It was already emotional enough that I didn’t have much time left. It all just took a completely different turn. I really had to look at what I have to be grateful for.

“It was really sad that I wasn’t able to have my last soccer season, but I am grateful that I was able to play my last volleyball and beach volleyball seasons.”

Besides missing out on senior year pomp, Wigsten had hoped for one more season with the Knights girls soccer team. As one of two seniors on the team, she had much experience to share with her younger teammates.

“We were all getting so excited, talking about it every single quarter,” she said. “We definitely had a really young team."

She said that she is excited about the Knights’ future.

“Always keep a good attitude, and always look at the brighter side of things,” she told her younger teammates. “Continue to work hard, and be grateful for every moment you get. … Live in the moment.”

It’s really the smaller things that I miss that made me appreciate how we need to be more grateful, she said.

As time passes, Wigsten is holed up with her family and reminisces on her career, not only as an athlete, but as a student. One teacher, above all, showed special interest and made her time as a student more enjoyable.

“Mrs. Ellen Petra, I had her for my junior and senior year,” she said. “She helped me a lot. Even though I got her for only two years, she made a pretty big impact.

"Not only was she supportive in the classroom, but she was also supportive in all aspects.

"We were able to discuss a lot, and she opened my mind to think outside of the box," Wigsten said.

Whenever Wigsten competed for St. John’s, it was comforting to look into the stands and see her beloved English teacher. As Wigsten leveled up and gained experience as an athlete, Petra was there.

One of Wigsten’s greatest athletic accomplishments, of which there were many, was in a semifinal volleyball match against the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. The two were evenly matched, and the winner would advance to the 2019 championship game against the Notre Dame High School Royals.

“That game was just so much fun,” Wigsten said. “Nobody walked into the game thinking that there was going to be a clear winner. It really came down to the last second of the game. It was so close."

As the game headed into crunch time, Wigsten turned to teammate Tylee Shepherd for support. On and off the court, the two had become best friends and had always been there for each other.

“We’ve just created such a great connection,” Wigsten said. “I definitely look to her if I’m feeling nervous or stressed. I would always look to her to help me out.”

"Chemistry played a big part in our teamwork," Tylee Shepherd said. "There is a level of trust that is needed within the game and that is greatly supported by the friendship we have created over the years.

"We both know when we are at our highs and our lows and are aware of how to fix that due to the bond that we have. We don’t hold back. We allow ourselves to fully support one another, and point out mistakes to help our overall play. Without her, I honestly believe I wouldn’t be the player I am now. The amount of confidence we instilled into each other, always brought out the best in us on and off the court," Tylee Shepherd said.

For Chris Shepherd, Wigsten's leadership turned a good program into a great one.

"Hallie has meant so much to our program," he said. "She is what you want in an athlete. Hallie is a leader, works hard, brings out the best in her teammates, and is dedicated to getting better each day. What I really like and will miss is that she is not afraid, ... and wants to be a part of the biggest moments in a match. When the game is on the line, Hallie wants to be the one taking the swing."

In the fifth set against JFK, "I knew we were going to win when that final ball was set outside to Hallie. I knew she was going to put it away," he said.

For Wigsten, as the pandemic entrenches into a fourth month, the importance of family and friendship has taken on a deeper meaning. Amid uncertainty of a new normal, she has gained perspective.

“At first, when this was all happening, realizing that I wasn’t going to have a senior year,” was disappointing, she said. “From here on out, my future is going to be really different.

"Looking at the broader side of things, things could be much worse, and I’m really grateful that my family members are all safe and healthy.”