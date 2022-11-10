When the dust settled after a frantic fourth quarter, it was the St. John’s School Knights celebrating their 33-31 victory over the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars in Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Girls Basketball League action.

Down for most of the second half and facing intense pressure from the Cougar guards, SJS freshman Jia Peters said it was a struggle to stay composed but she wanted her teammates to stay calm and focus on the task at hand.

Peters, who also plays for the U15 Guam junior national team, said it was crucial to play smart.

“I told them, ‘Don’t get frustrated if you turn the ball over but rather hustle back and play defense,’” she said.

Coming into the game, the Knights’ defense was tough, limiting the Cougars to 12 points. On the offensive end, the Knights played patient basketball, finding gaps to take their shots. They took a 17-12 lead going into the half.

Coming off the half, the Cougars played a different ballgame. Stretching the floor on defense with a triangle and 2 to limit the touches for guards Ella Wigsten and Peters, the Cougars eked out a slim lead.

A long bomb from Kaeden Canovas got the Cougars within 1 at 24-23. A Canovas board to Maria Jean Paulino for the dime to Torie Rapadas allowed the Cougars to take the 26-25 lead for the first time in the game.

Several possessions later, Peters got free from her defender to attack the left and draw the foul. Peters, who went 11 of 12 from the charity stripe, hit to take back the lead 26-25.

With minutes left in the final quarter, the Cougars’ Paulino scrambled and came up with the loose ball. Paulino missed the shot, but went 1 of 2 from the line to knot it up again.

In a fast-paced final quarter, Rapadas, again, hit the open jumper on an inbound for a 28-26 lead. But Wigsten answered back a minute later with the steal in the open court to knot it up.

Despite the pace of the game, baskets were hard to find and SJS finally took the lead off a key bucket from Serenity Johnson.

Rapadas answered back in the ensuing melee to make it a 2-point game. With only 15 seconds left on the clock, the Cougars got three good looks at the basket but were unable to come up with the bucket as the clock wound down for the St. John’s victory.

Peters, who scored 23 points in the contest, credited her team’s defense for holding down the potency of the Academy offense.

“Free throws and aggressiveness towards the basket” also helped the team find their footing despite the Academy defense, Peters added.

Along with Peters, Johnson added 5 points for the win. For the Cougars, Rapadas led her team with 9 points in the loss. Jeneva Guerrero added 6 points for the Cougars.

IIAAG action continues Friday with the St. Paul Christian School Warriors hosting the Knights, Notre Dame High School Royals taking on the Guam High School Panthers and Academy playing host to the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles.