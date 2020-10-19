Days after winning her second straight tennis singles championship, sports and life for St. John’s School Knights star Kaia Malakooti have never been the same.

The 16-year-old multisport student-athlete had just polished off Joycelyn Tenai and, two days later, had competed in a soccer game at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

Malakooti’s body was sore, and she was spent.

Although the following day she was supposed to have school, she secretly wished for a three-day weekend.

As if by magic, her wish had come true.

“I remember, on Sunday night, I had a soccer game and I got a notification that school was canceled on Monday and we were so excited,” said Malakooti, recalling how she felt at the beginning of the public health emergency. “And ever since Monday was canceled, the whole week was canceled, and that’s when we knew, ‘OK, it’s getting pretty serious.’”

Now, more than seven months into the pandemic, Malakooti regrets ever having made the wish, instead, now wishing the coronavirus situation was just a bad dream.

"Man, I wish there would have been school on that Monday," she said, adding, “I would never have known that would have been the last day to see my friends."

Sports are life

For Malakooti, for more than a decade, sports had been a major part of her life and her first thought when she received the mass-text notification was: "Oh no, what will happen to sports, will I be able to see my friends, will I be able to compete?

“When we got that notification that it’s (the virus) coming to Guam and everything, I just immediately thought of sports being canceled and it was not easy to digest,” she told The Guam Daily Post. … “We were already having soccer meetings, added Malakooti, who is a four-sport athlete, also competing on her school’s volleyball and basketball teams.

Not in my backyard

Before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero delivered the news that Guam had its first positive case and, later, its first confirmed coronavirus-related death, a shock wave that sent people scrambling to the supermarkets to stock up on canned goods and other nonperishable necessities, to Malakooti, COVID-19 was more of an abstract idea that affected other places - not Guam.

Early on, she had told herself, this is all out of an abundance of caution, this is just a drill.

“I didn’t think it was going to come to Guam,” she said. “I thought the teachers were just going to talk about it. On my soccer team, I have a few classmates and we were, ‘Yea, no school Monday. We’re so happy.’”

Malakooti is ready

During the pandemic, Malakooti has followed all of the rules: social distancing, wearing a mask, washing her hands and limiting gatherings, and will continue to do so, but she is ready for in-person education and sports.

“I just miss the company of my friends and the energy they bring,” she said.

While Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the government’s highest level of restriction, both the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association recently announced that they are actively working on plans for returning to competition with lower-risk sports.

Terry Debold, the president of the IIAAG, told the Post that he is hopeful that private schools will start sports before the end of the year.

Jon Fernandez, the superintendent of the public school system, said that he hopes sports can start next semester, indicating that cross-country, girls volleyball and tennis will likely be the first to emerge.

Currently, in-person education is not allowed, nor is interscholastic athletics.

Which sports will emerge?

Although the recently divided IIAAG and ISA are separate organizations, sometimes, each creating its own schedules and calendars, participants in lower-risk sports may be forced to choose which sport they want to play. While schedules have not been finalized, if sports are unveiled as indicated, Malakooti will most likely have to decide between tennis and volleyball.

Traditionally, girls volleyball is first quarter sport and tennis, a weather-dependent sport, usually smashed open the spring semester.

Now, amid the pandemic, schedules may collide.

“I am still having a hard time believing that I would actually have to choose between which sport,” Malakooti said.

"All year, I look forward to playing all four sports. Being able to have to pick and choose which one, I still can’t process it, it’s really hard," she said.

For Malakooti, each sport brings something different, something rewarding, something that completes her as a person, adding to her physical and emotional well-being.

With volleyball: it’s camaraderie

With basketball: it’s fun.

With tennis: it’s championships.

With soccer: it’s competition.

Possibly facing a tough decision, she is already thinking of ways to participate in both tennis and volleyball.

I think I’d choose tennis and I would like to be a volleyball manager, so I can still spend time with my team and also work hard for my tennis teammates, she said.

“Volleyball isn’t my most favorite sport, but I really just enjoy the company of my teammates and being around my friends,” she said. “Not being able to do that is just really hard because my team just has this amazing energy and we always have so much fun together.

“So, if you told me volleyball wouldn’t happen, I’d be pretty sad.”

When time ticks, bad habits stick

With time running out on higher-risk sports such as basketball, football, rugby, soccer, and wrestling, the idea of being able to compete brings Malakooti hope.

Without sports, school has been no fun.

"Going to school, the thing I look forward to most is sports," she said.

“Having no sports, it’s mentally exhausting,” she added. “Just being at home and looking at your screen, that’s pretty much it, you don’t really get to look forward to anything at the end of the day. So, it’s really challenging.

“When you do online school and you just sit at your desk and do homework, everything moves slower. You don’t really get excitement or anything,” she added.

Protocols and fear

Whichever shape high school athletics takes, whatever restrictions and protocols are implemented, whichever sports are allowed, Malakooti is eager to comply. She is ready to compete.

Even if asked to wear a mask during competition, which is slowly becoming the new normal in both high school and college matches, she will do it.

"Well, if that was the only option, wear a mask or don’t play, I would, honestly, put a mask on and go play,” she said. “It means a lot to just stay active and be in the company of your team.”

While Malakooti is ready to compete, she still has fear in returning to play and realizes that some of her peers might not be ready. She said that these student-athletes should not be pushed or forced into something that is outside of their comfort zone.

“I think if we all are being very responsible about the virus, washing hands, staying distant, taking all the precautions that we need to, I think we should be safe,” she said. “But, all it takes is one. Once one case pops up, it’s going to be over.”