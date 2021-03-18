In a league filled with talented young tennis players, two private school females are rising to the top of the sport, faster than all others and leading the charge.

On Tuesday afternoon, at the Tamuning Tennis Courts, St. John’s School Knights No. 1 singles player Kaia Malakooti defeated Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars' Maria Gregoire 8-5. The midseason match may have been a prelude to the the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Associate of Guam All-Island Finale: Malakooti, the back-to-back defending champion; Gregoire, a rising star.

In the head-to-head team competition, the Knights defeated the Cougars 32-19.

“I’ve always known how good she was,” Malakooti said. "Maria played a fantastic game and she’s always one of my toughest match ups. I’m grateful for the win, but … I have to just stay mentally in it and go for it.”

From the opening game, which was decided by sudden death, the match was a barnburner. While Malakooti got on the board first, Gregoire answered right back. Securing the second game, the AOLG soon-to-be graduate pushed the St. John’s junior near her breaking point.

“It was really hot and my stomach was hurting, but Maria had me moving and her shots were really good, and she had me running,” Malakooti said. “I just had to dig deep and keep running for it.

“You’re always going to be tired out there, but you’ve got to just keep pushing yourself.”

With the match tied 5-all, a slight letdown from Gregoire, mixed with steady play from Malakooti carried the Knights’ junior through to the finish line.

“The pressure is always there, but my teammates and everybody are always there to support me,” Malakooti said.

She shared that, when the match was at its toughest, her team shared perspective and kept her in check.

She said that they told her that “there’s nothing to lose, because, at the end of the day, it’s just a game. So, you play to have fun, really.”