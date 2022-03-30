With a full schedule of high school sports, including baseball, girls beach volleyball, bowling, boys volleyball, girls soccer, rugby and track and field, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam opened competition with a thrilling above-the-net event in Upper Tumon on Tuesday.

As the St. John’s School Knights opened IIIAG play by hosting the Guam High School Panthers boys volleyball team, the powerful Knights, led by Cameron Kelley, excited the small crowd in the action-packed Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium, dropping the visitors 29-27, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20.

In other IIAAG volleyball action, the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars defeated the Notre Dame High School Royals 25-16, 11-25, 25-16, 25-19.

In Tuesday night’s third boys volleyball game, the 2021 runner-up Harvest Christian School Eagles defeated the St. Paul Christian School Warriors in straight sets.

With private school boys volleyball opening competition, stay tuned for more high-pace high school action.

Both the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association and IIAAG have issued calendars, but additional changes will be made before all competition schedules are finalized.

Marv Linder told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday that he expects to have all schedules locked down by no later than today.

One of the issues GDOE ISA was run into is that at least one school has not been able to field a team.

Gina Oh, the Athletic Director at Guam Adventist Academy, told the Post that John F. Kennedy High School Islanders is unable to field a baseball team.