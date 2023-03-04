The St. John’s School Knights boys volleyball team capped off a perfect Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam middle school volleyball season with a near-flawless performance Thursday night, beating the Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School Obispos 26-24, 25-10 in the championship game at the Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium in Upper Tumon.

The bleachers were packed with hundreds of cheering fans as both teams delivered high-performance play. With the Knights’ Oliver Schaumann, Trey Jacot, Kobe Miyashita, Race Baden, Rai Flores, and William Walls unwilling to let the ball drop on their side of the floor without a fight, St. John’s and Bishop were locked in a battle royal. With no lead safe, the teams took turns holding the lead. And with the Obispos’ Evan Acosta pounding thunderous kill shots, each harder and faster than the last, Bishop led 20-18.

But five points from the set wasn’t enough for the Obispos, whose errors proved costly in the waning moments of the opening set. After a soft kill shot from Acosta, the Obispos led 24-21, but couldn’t find a way to put St. John’s on ice.

“I thought we were going to lose the first set, but we came back and I was really happy," Miyashita said. "I wanted to show my team that we can do better the next set.”

With Schaumann serving bombs, the Knights rattled off five unanswered points. On set point and with ball in hand, Schaumann drilled the set-winning ace.

“I just needed to get the ball over and I was aiming at someone, but it went the wrong direction and I thought I missed it,” Schaumann said. “But I got an ace and that really put us in a good mood.”

Schaumann, Flores and Miyashita combined for 11 kills in the opener and momentum favored the Knights.

After a tremendous first set, one filled with multiple double-digit rallies, Bishop returned to the floor deflated. St. John’s, on the other hand, could practically feel the smooth wood of the championship trophy in their skilled and determined hands.

Very quickly, the Knights surged to an 11-1 lead. With libero Jacot digging up shots and Baden setting up Flores and Miyashita for kills, the Knights sprinted to the finish line.

In the second set, Miyashita collected seven kills and a block. Flores, who finished with five kills, a block and an ace, smashed the game-winner. As the last shot of the season tattooed the hardwood, Schaumann jumped into his coach's arms.

“We haven't won the championship in a while,” said Schaumann, dedicating the win to his coach.

“He's been in a drought, so I'm just so happy right now!” Schaumann said.