It had been nearly two years since the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam hosted its last high school girls soccer game. On March 14, 2020, after the island’s first cases of coronavirus were confirmed, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency, effectively canceling the remainder of every organization's sports seasons.

But on Wednesday, amid the pandemic and with the blessing of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, kicking off contact sports competition, the St. John’s School Knights girls soccer team hosted the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars. After 80 minutes of play, plus the newly allowed mid-half water breaks, the Knights defeated the Cougars 7-0.

“It feels amazing,” said Knights striker Annie Jones, commenting on returning to play. “It’s been so long since quarantine.”

From the opening touch, St. John’s dominated every facet of the game. The Cougars, a far cry from the squad that played the Notre Dame High School Royals for the championship in 2019, appeared winded.

Five minutes into the game, Jones rifled a shot toward Academy goalkeeper Taylor-Love Duenas. After striking her near mid-chest, the ball squirted through her arms and into the goal.

“It lifted our whole team spirit and it gave us a lot of confidence to keep going,” said Jones, adding that “communication within each other and the amount of trust” carried them through to the end.

That first goal was a welcome sign for the Knights, but the start of a disastrous day for Academy. After 80 minutes of play, Jones added a second goal, Olivia “Liv” Haddock and Jadyn Palomares scored two apiece and Jordan Baden, on a hustling, heads-up play where she took advantage of a golden opportunity, dropped in one.

Ten minutes after lighting up the scoreboard for the first time, in the 15th minute, St. John’s right winger Haddock drilled a shot at Duenas. The ball, too hot to handle, caromed off the goaltender and rolled a few yards in front of the goal. Baden, adding the insurance goal, closed in and nailed a shot into the back of the net.

“Liv was yelling at me from the other side. So I just went in. I couldn’t see the ball, but then I found it,” Baden said. “I think it was pretty important just to get the momentum going.”

Haddock, at the 19th minute, added her first of two goals when she went upstairs, just out of Duenas’ reach.

“It feels so good. I’m so happy I could help our team and bring up the energy and be able to show them, ‘We can do this' and ‘We’ve got this!’” Haddock said.

While the Cougars had only a few scoring opportunities, thwarted by St. John’s goalkeeper Ha’ani Byerly and the swarming play of defender Samantha Kenney and company, Academy striker Olivia Leon Guerrero drilled the crossbar twice - once in each half.

For the first 20 minutes into the second half, both teams appeared winded. But after stopping play a few times for a player who was experiencing menacing leg cramps, the Knights adrenaline kicked in and the team scored four more goals.

Palomares, after scoring a goal in the 71st minute, scored her second in the waning minute. But for Palomares, the season is about more than racking up goals and dominating opponents. It’s about getting back to normal.

“Having contact sports back this year is something I am really grateful for,” Palomares said. … “I am just grateful to have had this opportunity to play with this team and earn this victory today.”

Royals shut out Guam High

In the IIAAG’s other girls soccer match, the Royals defeated the Guam High School Panthers 4-0. With one goal from Maya Iriarte and a hat trick from Kiarra Hutcherson, the four-time defending champion Royals’ dominance continued where it had left off.

"Scoring a hat trick was definitely a team effort," Hutcherson told The Post. "Without my team, those chances would not have been given to me in order to score, and it’s an amazing thing to happen, especially because I normally don’t play forward."

“The first half started off a bit slow for us,” said Royals team captain Lauren Phillips. “The score was 0-0 at halftime, but coach made some adjustments to the positions on the field and I think – from there – the chemistry started developing.”

With the polishing away of early season, pandemic-produced rust, the Royals went to work.

“During the second half, every person on the team just wanted to win,” Phillips said. … “I think the girls did good for their first game. We never gave up and kept going. But there is definitely more room for improvement as the season goes on."

Hutcherson said that having school soccer back makes her very happy and excited, seeing as it is her senior year.

"I look forward to competing against the other teams, and hope to make more memories as the season progresses," she added.