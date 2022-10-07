The St. John’s School Knights girls varsity volleyball team closed out the regular season with a straight-set win over the visiting St. Paul Christian School Warriors on Wednesday.

With 20 aces from five different players, the Knights delivered more power than the young Warriors were prepared to handle, defeating the Warriors at the Dale J Jenkins Gymnasium 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.

With five freshmen starting for the Warriors and another six ninth-graders on the bench, the underclassmen-laden Warriors 2022 campaign has been about gaining experience and leveling up amid a league filled with powerhouses like the No. 3-seeded Knights.

From the opening set, it was clear that the Knights were not going to have any trouble getting past the No. 6-seeded Warriors. In the first set, Wendy Zheng hit three aces and two kill shots. Not only were Zheng’s powerful serves tough for the Warriors to handle, teammates Ava Ouhadi, Shihori Fujisaki and Jia Peters combined for five additional first-set aces. With over a third of the Knights’ points stemming from huge serves, points were short and the set was quick.

“I think the outcome was pretty good,” Zheng said. “But for the next games, we need to work harder.”

Through the first and second sets, St. Paul’s Ryanna Ngirchomlei racked up five aces, as her running-jump serve proved to be a valuable weapon, but the inexperienced team had few options.

With a set in hand, the Knights, in the second set, quickly, played to a commanding lead. Leading St. John’s unabated surge, Zheng hit another seven aces and service winners.

As the match progressed, points were longer and the Warriors improved. But with more errors than kills and aces, St. Paul accepted defeat.

Playoffs

The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam playoffs begin tonight, at 6 p.m., with the Knights, once again, hosting the Warriors.

“I feel like we should do what we did today, but just working harder and pushing,” Zheng said.

In the other two quarterfinals, the No. 2-seeded, defending champion Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, in Hagåtña, will host the No. 7-seeded Guahan Academy Charter School Starfish.

A short distance away, in Toto, at the Christian Family Life Center, the No. 4-seeded Harvest Christian Academy Eagles will welcome the No. 5-seeded Guam High School Panthers. The last time these teams met, the Eagles lost the first two sets but came back to win.

All quarterfinal playoff games begin at 6 p.m.

As those six teams vie for advancement into the semifinals, the No. 1-seeded Notre Dame High School Royals are already there. With a free pass to the semis, the Royals await the winner of Harvest vs. Guam High.