With five different goal scorers and a nearly impenetrable defense, the St. John’s School Knights boys soccer team picked up its second win of the season, defeating an improving Guam High School Panthers squad 5-1.

The match, played in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam league, took place Sept. 1 at Guam High in Agana Heights.

It took about 17 minutes for the Knights to figure out the Panthers, but when they did, their goals, like the rain, came from all angles.

In the 18th minute, after a Panthers defender was called for a penalty in front of the his goalkeeper’s box, Jason Palomares converted a penalty kick.

“I wanted to give the team a strong lead,” Jason Palomares said. “I felt some pressure on that. But, at the same time, I was quite composed.”

Although the Panthers are winless in their first three games, Jason Palomares said he never underestimates a team.

“I never look at any team as the underdogs,” he said. “Every team is equal. So, when the score was 0-0, I saw them as the top team.”

Seven minutes later, Gaius Dulay sent a shot past Panthers goalkeeper Diego Acevedo Cruz. Eight minutes after that, St. John’s Eric You, who attends St. Paul Christian School but plays for the Knights, sent a low cross to the inside of the net, past a diving Acevedo Cruz.

The Knights led 3-0 at the half, but the Panthers scored in the 55th minute. Magahet Finona, taking advantage of a Knights handling error, scored past goalkeeper Harry Vitale. With nobody to beat but Vitale, Finona scored his and the Panthers’ first goal of the season.

One minute later, with the shutout erased, the Knights scored their fourth goal.

In the 56th minute, after the Panthers failed to regroup and play defense, Tim Hutapea drove down the left side of the field and sent a cross past Acevedo Cruz.

In the first half, Hutapea missed two breakaways wide of the goal, the first left and the second right, but he found redemption in the second half.

Five minutes after Hutapea’s strike, St. John’s struck again. In the 61st minute, Jerrick Palomares blasted a shot upstairs, past Acevedo Cruz for the final score.

Aiding in the Knights win, a defender said communication was key.

“We kept talking to each other, all the time,” said Knights left-center fullback Aidan Johnson. “We knew our positioning and we just really locked them down. They couldn’t get by.”

With their second win in two games, but still reeling after allowing a goal off a mistake, the undefeated Knights know they can improve.

“I'm happy we won, but I've always got to be looking at my mistakes,” said Luca Flores, a Knights fullback. "Even if it's 5-1, I see the one and not the five. I want to do better.”

Justin Li, who finished with two assists, one to You and the the other to Jerrick Palomares, was happy to contribute in his team’s win.

“It feels good knowing that I can give my teammates a chance,” Li said.