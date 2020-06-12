After a lifetime of embracing life’s challenges, devoting herself to swimming, and taking the most challenging classes at Saint John’s School, Roxanne Mikel’s dream of getting accepted into a U.S. military academy has become a reality.

On July 9, with a full Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship in hand, Roxanne Mikel will leave Guam and begin her college career at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Port, New York. As a plebe, she will also become a member of Mariners swim team, a top-ranked NCAA Division III program, competing in the Skyline Swimming Conference.

“It’s crazy because I think back to when I first started swimming for the Tsunami Swim Club, and I never thought that I’d be here,” Roxanne Mikel said. … “When I was a little girl, I never dreamed that I would continue swimming and that I was going to be swimming at the collegiate level.”

Hitting the pool for a first time

When Roxanne Mikel was five years old, Alfonso Mikel and Carmen Mikel brought their daughter to her first swim lesson with Toshiki Iijima, and it was a rocky start. She was more interested in hanging out with her friends and not listening during her lessons.

“He (Iijima) knew me since I was a little girl,” Roxanne Mikel said. “He knew how destructive I was. I wasn’t the best. I always misbehaved. I always fooled around when I was a little girl.”

After a while, Roxanne Mikel’s mischievousness gave way to a serious desire to compete, and she blossomed into a respectful young woman and a gifted athlete.

"I grew up in that club,” she said, adding Iijima was always there to keep her focused and guide her through tough times.

“He helped me along the way in times when I struggled - in times when I felt stuck,” she said. “He gave me advice on how to push myself.

“‘If you want to enjoy the sport you do, travel, and meet people, work hard now because it will pay off in the future,’” she remembers him telling her.

Maybe I can do this

For the next eight years, Roxanne Mikel trained with TSC, but it wasn’t until her freshman year of high school when she started believing in herself and realized that she had a special gift.

“When I started high school, ‘maybe I should start to take this a little more seriously than I thought,’ she remembered thinking to herself. “That’s when I started to enjoy swimming more as a sport.”

With new respect for swimming and having competed in numerous international competitions, Roxanne Mikel gained confidence and emerged as one of Guam’s most decorated swimmers in the pool and the open ocean.

As a 14-year-old, Roxanne Mikel entered her first Guam Cocos Crossing and placed second in the Female 2K Division. In 2018 and 2019, in the Female 5K Division, she topped the podium.

“It’s always good to challenge yourself because if you’re always afraid of your fears of not going in the water, or doing stuff, it holds you back,” she said. “After swimming in the Cocos Crossing, I felt like I could do anything. It empowered me.

“‘I can do this next year, too,’” she had told herself.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus-inspired public health emergency, the 2020 Cocos Crossing was canceled and Roxanne Mikel was unable to defend her back-to-back titles. She, like so many student-athletes, had so much taken away.

“I think that all other seniors would agree that it has been a painful experience, not being able to have a prom, not being able to have a normal graduation,” she said. “A lot of us had to stop fourth quarter sports because of the whole COVID-19.

“But, you know, with the power of the community, we can all pull through.

"We have each other to lean on.”

Inspired by her father

When Roxanne Mikel was a little girl, she loved hearing her father’s stories about his career in the U.S. Air Force. She adored and respected him so much, she wanted to be just like him.

“When I was young, my dad always used to tell me stories of his time in the military,” she said. “He was active Air Force for 20 years. ...

“I always just enjoyed his stories of how he said, ‘I used to travel a lot. I used to meet so many people. The people I worked with were some of the best people I have ever known.’ It really is a close network community, and I wanted something similar for myself.”

With her parents’ encouragement, a coach’s unwavering support, and a willingness to challenge herself academically and physically, Roxanne Mikel is ready to embark on her journey. Upon graduation, she will be able to choose a branch of service and begin her military career.

“I chose the Merchant Marine because I was never so sure if I wanted to be a pilot or serve on a boat,” said Roxanne Mikel, who is aiming for a career in security and logistics.

In the “Merchant Marine, after you do your four years, over there, you actually can choose whichever branch of the military you can enter.”

When Roxanne Mikel was an 11th grader, she took part in the Junior Achievement program and received profound and professional experience.

“It was, honestly, such a good experience for me,” she said.

With the exposure from JA, another accomplishment added to an already impressive resume, Roxanne Mikel she set her compass, and it was full steam ahead.

With a positive attitude and a plan set in motion, Roxanne Mikel studied harder than ever before and trained as if she was on a mission.

Sacrifice and her sister's sage advice

Before the first school bell, Roxanne Mikel jumped in the pool and trained for an hour. After a thorough workout, it was off to classes. For both she and her parents, education was more important than athletics. In her senior year, her class schedule included International Baccalaureate English, Advanced Placement psychology, AP Physics II, AP Statistics, and IB Japanese.

“'You can be a great swimmer, but you have to be good at school, too,” her parents had told her.

Along with Roxanne Mikel’s parents’ support, her sister, Rosalyn Mikel, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2020 and offered her invaluable advice.

“She really has been a great influence,” Roxanne Mikel said, adding that Rosalyn Midel shared her experiences of “how military life at the academy is, and how the people are. She has really been a great role model for me.”

Rosalyn Mikel had told her sister that military academies are tough, especially for a freshman.

‘“Those first few weeks of them trying to shape you, trying to discipline you,’” will take some getting used to, Roxanne Mikel remembered her sister telling her.

“For her, that was hard,” Roxanne Mikel said.

'"If they tell you to turn left, if they tell you to turn right, just do everything they say, and everything should be fine,’” Roxanne Mikel's sister had said.

“For me, I always like a challenge,” Roxanne Mikel said. “To me, it sounds more appealing than it sounds rough.

“I’m excited for it.”

Representing her island

Besides making her family, coaches, and fellow islanders proud, Roxanne Mikel is eager to meet the USMMA incoming class and considers herself a cultural ambassador.

“A lot of people don’t know about Guam and have never heard of it,” she said. “Now, I am in contact with all of my fellow plebes, my fellow freshmen, networking, and all of them are so curious.”

The most common questions they had asked her were: “‘What’s Guam? What is it all about? How is it over there?’” she said.

“To me, Guam is home, Roxanne Mikel said. "I was born and raised here. A lot of my friends and family are here. …

“I am going to miss them when I leave.”