The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls basketball semifinals are set.

On Friday night, in two quarterfinals showdowns, the St. John’s School Knights and Notre Dame High School Royals punched their tickets to the second round of the playoffs. The Knights, in their showdown, defeated the Guam High School Panthers 56-31 at the Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium in upper Tumon. In quarterfinal No. 2, the Notre Dame High School Royals edged the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles 37-29 in Talo’fo’fo’.

In the semifinals, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Royals will take on the St. Paul Christian School Warriors in Harmon. The last time the two teams met, St. Paul defeated Notre Dame 70-17.

In semifinal No. 2, also at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Knights will play the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars in Hagåtña. The Knights and Cougars split their two regular-season meetings, with Academy winning the second meeting last week on St. John’s Senior Night. In that game, the Knights’ Jia Peters scored a season-high 38 points, but a balanced Cougars attack led to a 52-43 victory.

Knights vs. Cougars

The Knights led from start to finish, anchored by freshman Peters and junior Ella Wigsten. Peters had a double-double by halftime and Wigsten provided excellent perimeter defense to help the Knights build a double-digit lead.

Peters finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Wigsten had 12 points, five steals and five assists.

“We played them (Academy) twice already and we are 1-1 against them so just need to keep working and moving the ball around when we play them Tuesday,” said Wigsten, sharing some game strategy when they meet them in the semifinals.

“Academy is more aggressive, so I need to work on my finishing skills and try to get the (free-throw) line more,” Peters said.

The first time the two teams met, the Knights won on Academy’s home court and are ready this time too.

“We’ve been there before, so we are just going in with the same mentality,” Peters said.

Wendy Zheng and Alexa Espaldon each made two 3-pointers for the Knights. The shooters will be key against the Cougars.

“Our confidence level is high, we just need to continue working hard at our practices,” Zheng said.

Zheng said the Knights need to have a good start in their elimination versus the Cougars.

“We clicked in the second half in our game against them. We need to start like that for our next game,” she said.

Kailee Guerrero, a senior from Guam High, made four shots from 3-point land, scoring a team-high 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Despite the deficit and the limited bench, the Panthers played hard for the entire game and left it all out there on the court.

For Guam High, Gabbie Perry had 8 points and nine rebounds and Sophia Fernandez had 3 points and six rebounds.

Guerrero said she was proud of her team and thanked the supporters who stayed with them this season.

“Coach (Chris) Fernandez and coach (Onwah) Jameson have been amazing for us this season,” she said. “The parents and supporters were always there for us at our home and away games. They gave us the encouragement and confidence to do the best we can.”

Guerrero said the game between Academy and St. John’s will be a good one.

“I can’t say who will win, but it will be a good game. Both teams are equally matched,” Guerrero said.