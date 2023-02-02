The Father Duenas Memorial School tennis team lost their No. 1 singles match, but the deeper-roster Friars defeated the St. John's School Knights 31-9. Tuesday's Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys tennis match was played at the public tennis courts in Tamuning.

First up was boys No. 1 singles, with Friars ace Dakota Gibson taking on the Knights' Aarman Sachdev.

Three separate times, Sachdev broke Gibson and consolidated the break with strong service games, but was unable to take more than a two-game lead. Sachdev had a couple of chances to put Gibson away, but double faults on game points gave the Friar life.

“The pressure of being up kept getting to me,” Sachdev said. “I knew I was up and I knew if I get one more game, six-three is huge. I just needed to keep that composure and I couldn't, which is something I’ve got to work on.”

With one game remaining and the match tied 7-7, Sachdev held at love, beating his close friend 8-7. Although Sachdev has beaten Gibson in private tournaments, he had never taken down Gibson in high school.

“I'm feeling good, but there's more to do,” Sachdev said. “I’ve got to play again, then play Anthony (Gregoire, Harvest Christian Academy’s top player) next week. This one game doesn't mean too much in the long scheme of things, so I’ve got to stay focused. I'm just glad I could help my team pull out a win today.”

On Guam, in high school tennis, instead of playing a tiebreak at 7-7, where players take turns serving to close out the match, whoever’s serving serves the entire game. Apparently, Gibson didn’t know this and, after Sachdev won the first point, expected that it was his turn to serve.

“It's actually really tough,” said Sachdev, offering his opinion on not having tiebreaks. “If I was in his point of view, I would be mad. It’s just not fair. I hope they change the format.”

In the first 10 games, after several quick points and short rallies, points became longer as both boys traded shots from the baseline.

Serving at five games all, Sachdev drilled groundstrokes that the thinly-stretched Gibson struggled to catch up to but turned the smallest of chances into his own un-returnable shots. On back-to-back points, an outstretched Gibson hit drop shots, his only option, that Sachdev couldn't return.

Serving 6-5, Gibson was two games from the match. But a backhand error gave the game to Sachdev.

Tied at 6-all, it was Sachdev's turn to serve. In a game that featured the Knight drilling a forehand up the line, the Knight held serve.

Gibson held his next service game, setting up sudden death.

With ball in hand and service winners mounting, Sachdev focused and closed out the match.

But in high school tennis, one dramatic win isn't enough to win the team match. In the remaining three rubbers, the Friars lost just one game.

“Our team is a bunch of new players, all freshmen and first-time starters. So it's kind of rough,” Sachdev said.

In No. 2 singles, FD's Jonny Jackson defeated Aki Matsuno 8-0. At the No. 2 doubles position, the Friars' Andy Cajigan and Dylan Mayfield blanked the Knights' Allan Zang and Brandon Su 8-0. In the No. 2 doubles match, where the Friars surrendered their only other game, William Han and Francis Pastones defeated Luke Jang and Arinjay Basu 8-1.