Beating the four-time defending champion Notre Dame High School Royals girls soccer team isn’t easy, and holding them scoreless is next to impossible.

But on Wednesday afternoon, on their home pitch in Upper Tumon, the St. John’s School Knights defeated the Royals 2-0.

After a short, three-game regular season, having outscored their opponents 14-0, the Knights secured a spot in the championship game against the Royals.

The postseason finale will take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s.

“When in doubt, kick the ball out,” said St. John’s senior Tylee Shepherd, describing her defensive philosophy. “I have my girl, SK (Samantha Kenney), who really controls the back line. She’s really good at communicating to us when to go up, when to pressure.

“Of course, our main goal is to never let the ball get past us.”

For nearly the entire 80 minutes of play, the Knights pushed the tempo and controlled possession. In the 16th minute, Knights right winger Liv Haddock centered to ninth grader Annie Jones, who drilled her first of two goals past Notre Dame goalkeeper Haley Salas.

“It felt really amazing and I felt obligated,” Jones said. “It’s my job."

Ha’ani Byerley, St. John’s goalkeeper, saved the Royals few scoring chances, and when the ball came anywhere near the Knights box, defenders Kenney and Shepherd swarmed the ball.

“For me, the main thing is reading the field,” Kenney said. … “Play simple. A lot of the times, players always play the super long ball, a super complex ball. But a lot of the times, the short and simple possession game wins the game.”

Making Kenney’s job not simple but easier, having multiple passing options kept the pressure off, even as defenders kept the pressure on. With scoring options Kaia Malakooti, Jordan Baden, Jadyn Palomares, Sarah Benavente, Haddock and Jones able to shake defenders and score, Kenney trusts her offense.

“We would not win if we did not have trust,” Kenney said. “Without trust, I would not be comfortable passing that assist ball to Annie and knowing she would get it. … It’s just knowing that if I kick the ball, my teammate’s going to get it.”

In the 79th minute, after stealing a ball and shaking off a defender, from about 20 yards out, Kenney found Jones who nailed a shot past Salas and into the back of the net.

“It was really surprising, but it was really special at the same time,” said Jones, describing the win.