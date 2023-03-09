The St. John’s School Knights added another trophy to its display case after winning the 14th annual Sugar and Spice Middle School Girls Soccer Festival Sunday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

The Sugar and Spice tournament, supported by Japan Football Association, returned for its 14th edition this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Knights had recently garnered the 2023 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls middle school soccer league title ahead of the festival-style tournament, which featured schools from both the IIAAG and Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association.

The Andersen Middle School Dragons came in second place and the Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary/Middle School Seahawks claimed third place.

GFA Women’s Committee Chairperson Tina Esteves and committee members Kelley Barnhart and Jean Cepeda presented the top teams with trophies and medals.

The 2023 edition of the event featured 12 schools: Andersen, Astumbo Middle School, Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School, McCool, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, Guahan Academy Charter School, Harvest Christian Academy, Inarajan Middle School, L. P. Untalan Middle School, Oceanview Middle School, St. Anthony Catholic School and St. John’s.

The Sugar and Spice tournament was one of several events set up for March 5 in celebration of AFC Women’s Football Day.

During the festival, Guam Cancer Care was on site for a wellness fair and health screening. Victim Advocates Reaching Out also was on site for GFA’s donation drive to benefit the nonprofit organization. GFA also organized special mother-daughter soccer matches for event attendees. The Bud Light Women’s Futsal League championship and consolation matches were held with Quality Distributors, Bank of Guam Strykers I, and Guam Shipyard emerging as the top three teams in that order, and there was another week of regular season play for the Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League and the GFA Women’s Recreational League.