There was nothing simple about Dr. Thomas Shieh’s selection of St. John’s School valedictorian Jordan Baden as the 2023 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Female Athlete of the Year. But after careful consideration and painstaking scrutiny, the Knight was given the nod.

“I am so honored and so excited to be selected as the 2023 Shieh Su Ying Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. When I found out I won, I couldn’t stop smiling,” Baden said. “It feels amazing to have four years of hard work pay off. It is especially meaningful to be selected amongst such an incredible group of finalists!”

The four other female finalists were John F. Kennedy High School’s Jada Han and Maria Calvo, Notre Dame High School’s Aliana Eclavea and Southern High School valedictorian Cheyunne Ahn.

Shieh said that the selection process was laborious and it was a close race between Baden and Ahn.

“It came down to the details,” Shieh said, adding that choosing a winner among the female finalists meant looking “into their personal essays and supporting letters.”

“In addition, I paid close attention to their personal desires and what winning this award meant to them,” Shieh said. “For Jordan, she knows her goals and what she wants and she accomplished a lot and received her international baccalaureate diploma, earning her way into a college program that will have a positive impact on others.”

Shieh said that paring the field of applicants to five finalists was difficult, stating that he had to “weed out even those who had 4.0s.”

“Every year it is extremely challenging to choose the female and the male (winners),” Shieh said. “This year has been even more difficult because of (the) typhoon. The pool of outstanding girls scholar-athletes was narrowed down further from many outstanding nominees."

Shieh commended all of the female finalists, especially Ahn, who will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point this fall.

“Many of the girls should be proud and we even have one girl headed into West Point who will have a big impact in the future of military operations,” Shieh said.

He also commended the other female finalists entering the health care field.

“I am really proud of our island's students and it reflects on their parents the most,” Shieh said. “Family influence really has a big impact in their lives, and they will be passing this forward to other scholar-athletes in the future.”

Throughout Baden’s high school career, she racked up multiple All-Island cross-country individual and team titles, international wins, and proudly represented Guam in multiple events. Not only was her performance on the track second to none, her hard work and dedication inside the classroom helped make her the favorite. With the award in hand and an ear-to-ear smile affixed to her eager and learned face, she can scratch the Shieh award off her bucket list.

“Ever since I was chosen as a finalist, becoming the scholar-athlete of the year was on my mind,” Baden said. “I am very competitive, so I was hoping I’d be selected. I kept Dr. Shieh updated when I was awarded my IB diploma with very high test scores.”

With the final chapter written in Baden's storied high school career and the book closed, she will soon embark on her journey as a member of the University of California at Santa Cruz Banana Slug’s women’s cross-country team. And as she sails into her freshman year at UC Santa Cruz, she will do so with a brand new iPad, MacBook Air and $2,000, the three prizes earned for winning the Shieh award.

“I am so grateful that Dr. Shieh has provided student-athletes with this scholarship,” said Baden, who turned 18 Monday and is on Guam working as a sailing instructor at the Marianas Yacht Club. “It is so generous to help Guam students on their journey into higher education. Because I plan to pursue a master’s and doctorate degree, the cost of my education will be a burden. The $2,000 dollars will go straight into funding my costs at UCSC, and with a MacBook Air and iPad I will be very prepared to begin my collegiate studies this fall.”

“Not only will the scholarship assist me in the beginning of my journey in higher education, it will continue to motivate me by demonstrating how constantly striving for excellence pays off.”

With a trove of devices and cash at her disposal, Baden will leave for college in a few weeks. With her first collegiate meet scheduled Sept. 1, she is ready to cross the Pacific Ocean and take her game to the next level and continue to make her island proud.

“I’m very proud to represent Guam while I run in the states and I plan to continue running with the national team,” Baden said.