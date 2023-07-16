There was nothing simple about Dr. Thomas Shieh’s selection of St. John’s School valedictorian Jordan Baden as the 2023 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Female Athlete of the Year. But after careful consideration and painstaking scrutiny, the Knight was given the nod.

“Every year it is extremely challenging to choose the female and the male (winners). This year has been even more difficult because of (the) typhoon,” Shieh said. “The pool of outstanding girls scholar-athletes was narrowed down further from many outstanding nominees – we had to weed out even those who had 4.0s.”

Along with taking the student-athletes' successes into account, Shieh said that he had to delve even further to decide a winner.

“It came down to the details,” he said, adding that choosing a winner among the female finalists meant looking “into their personal essays and supporting letters.”

“In addition, I paid close attention to their personal desires and what winning this award meant to them,” Shieh said. “For Jordan, she knows her goals and what she wants and she accomplished a lot and received her international baccalaureate diploma, earning her way into a college program that will have a positive impact on others.”

Shieh commended all of the female finalists, especially Southern High School’s Cheyunne Ahn, who will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point this fall.

“Many of the girls should be proud and we even have one girl headed into West Point who will have a big impact in the future of military operations,” Shieh said.

He also commended the other female finalists entering the health care field.

“I am really proud of our island's students and it reflects on their parents the most,” Shieh said. “Family influence really has a big impact in their lives, and they will be passing this forward to other scholar-athletes in the future.”

Throughout Baden’s high school career, she racked up multiple All-Island cross-country individual and team titles, international wins, and proudly represented Guam in multiple events. Not only was her performance on the track second to none, her hard work and dedication inside the classroom helped make her the favorite.

With the final chapter written in Baden's storied high school career and the book closed, she will soon embark on her journey as a member of the University of California at Santa Cruz Banana Slug’s women’s cross-country team.