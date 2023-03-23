The St. John’s School Knights boys volleyball team did something Tuesday night they didn't do last season – beat the Notre Dame High School Royals.

The Knights, playing on their home court, opened their quest for a title in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam with a convincing four-set win over the visiting Royals, knocking off the southern stronghold 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23.

“This is amazing. They beat us both times last year. It's great to come out with a win right away,” said the Knights’ Aidan Johnson, who led St. John's with eight kills, two blocks and an ace. “Great game, the sets were there and I could swing away full time.”

The Royals started aggressively but were quickly reeled in by the surging Knights. After chipping away at the Royals’ lead, about midway through the opening set, elevated play from senior Johnson and freshman Knathan Davis tipped momentum toward the Knights. After a kill and a block from both players, St. John’s led 18-12. Aiding in the run, the Knights’ Justin Li dropped to his knees and saved what looked to be a certain point for the Royals. Moments later, a block from Johnson brought the crowd to their feet.

Distancing themselves even further, another kill from Johnson and an ace from teammate Cameron Kelley lifted the lead to 21-13, prompting Royals head coach Mike Rabago to burn a timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Knights’ Jason Palomares served an ace.

The Knights led 24-15 but struggled to close out the first set. A kill from ND’s Timothy Gumataotao and a handful of Knights errors gave the Royals a breath of hope. As the Knights struggled to close out the first set, the Royals took advantage of their opponent’s passive play. As the Royals’ Takoda Piper launched a returnable serve, well-placed to the deep right side of the court, the serve landed well inside the baseline.

The Royals pulled within 5 points, 24-19, and St. John’s coach Chris Shepherd called a timeout.

“A lot of it is just trying to keep our keep positive energy up,” said Johnson, adding that following Shepherd’s instruction was invaluable.

With focus reset and nervous energy unplugged, Johnson hit the set-winning kill shot past Caleb Pereda’s outstretched arms.

“I think those very hyped slams, that, kind of, sets the tone and keeps everyone motivated, keeps them wanting to push harder,” Johnson said. “And that really meant a lot. I think that kept the team going really hard.”

Intensity seemed to diminish a bit in the second set, but St. John’s remained at a higher level.

A pair of aces from the Royals’ Isaac Limtiaco and strong net play from Gumataotao lifted ND’s chances, but a service error into the middle of the net gave the Knights a two-set lead.

The Royals, in set No. 3, played their most inspired set. Masato Rabago and Gumataotao combined for six kills, a block and an ace, leading them past the Knights.

The Royals led 10-2. But, after several errors and strong play from the Knights, and a huge block from St. John’s Billy Mann, St. John’s leveled the set, 11-11.

Once again, momentum shifted to the Royals as Gumataotao recorded back-to-back kills.

At 23-20, the Royals were 2 points from the set. A cross-court kill from Rabago gave Notre Dame a set point. And one was all they needed, as Rabago closed out the set with an ace.

One set from the match, set No. 4 was highlighted with an ace from Palomares, a block from Harry Vitale and a monster kill shot up the line from Johnson to make it 22-19.

After a St. John’s service error, a kill shot from Davis brought the Knights 2 points from the match. But, like the first set, St. John’s had trouble putting away the set. As communication lessened and nerves seemed to run amok, a set from St. John’s fell to the floor.

“I was setting at that moment, and I think that was one of our weaker rotations,” Johnson said.

Unaffected by the miscue, Johnson’s trust in his teammates never waned.

“We have a lot of younger hitters there,” he said. “And I trusted my freshman, Knathan Davis. And he got the point and that put me back on the serving line. And then we had the momentum from there.”