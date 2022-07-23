Guam’s Benjamin Ko broke the island’s 100-meter backstroke record in his age group of 17-18 at the recent 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 17-year-old, who will be a senior at John F. Kennedy High School, has been swimming since he was 10.

Ko said he was in shock when he found out he had beat the previous 100m backstroke record.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” he said.

The previous record was held by Guam Olympian Jagger Stephens in 2015 with a time of 1:02.79. Ko’s time at the championships was 1:02.66, coach Don San Agustin said.

Swimming was a happy coincidence, Ko said, adding he got into it because his dad wanted him to get healthy. But, he quickly learned how to be comfortable in the water.

A place of serenity for him, Ko finds his zone, adding when he’s in the water, he forgets about his outside problems and can focus on just swimming.

This past event was Ko’s first foray at the world championships. The senior admitted he was nervous when he witnessed the caliber of swimming talents at the world-class event. But he locked in once he hit the water. His only goal? To swim as fast as he could, which paid dividends when he beat the previous Guam record.

The competition also provided Ko the opportunity to network and meet athletes he admires. Overall, he said, his experience at his first world championship was great.

Preparation for the competition was definitely rough, he said. COVID put a pause on his training for three months. When he got back to training, he had to work hard to get to where he was before the COVID-imposed hiatus.

“It was very tough,” Ko said.

But the training led to him getting his best time so far in the 100m backstroke, which he hopes to only get faster.

He also competed in several other events, including the 100-meter freestyle, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and two team relays.

Benjamin Ko, Mia Lee, Israel Poppe and Keana Santos represented Guam among FINA’s 209 National Member Federations at the world championships.

Always proud to represent the island, Ko said he was honored to wear Guam's colors, more so at the world level.

Up next for the ambitious senior is a December competition where he will get to represent the island at the 11th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).

Looking at the December competition, his goal is just to keep swimming faster and pushing for an improvement in his times.