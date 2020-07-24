For Kobe Martinez, a 2020 graduate of Notre Dame High School, his senior year definitely missed some huge landmarks, but he’s not dwelling on the past, instead looking to carve a new future for himself.

“I’m working on my future,” said the 18-year-old who is considering a career in criminal justice.

He’s started the application for the University of Guam. He’s also been visiting the recruitment office for the Guam Air National Guard because the military will open career pathways for him, he said.

“It interests me because I’m into this criminal stuff, I like solving things and stuff,” he said. “It will match well with what I am pursuing in the military. I’ll have a lot more options when I’m in the military.”

Martinez has left an indelible mark in Royals sports, part of its first baseball team his senior year after the team's five-year hiatus. During the hiatus, ND athletes affiliated with the Father Duenas Friars for baseball. Under the Friar flag, Martinez and his fellow Royals were part of a core that earned a championship and posted winning seasons that went deep into the playoffs all three years. But, now the athletes could suit up in their own colors.

“It was a pretty big deal, we haven’t had a baseball team in a while, so we brought the baseball program back to ND,” he said.

The Royals finished second in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Baseball season, carving a swath through the regular season and fighting back from playoff elimination to make it to the championships.

“We did pretty good for our first year. It’s good to represent our own school in competition, represent where we come from,” he said.

Martinez said he fell in love with baseball at the age of four, playing with his dad and his brother and watching them compete.

“I would watch. I would be part of their practices, the older boys and stuff, and I picked up the game from there,” he said.

Martinez said he embraces the technical side of baseball.

“It’s not like any other sport. You have got to know how to catch. You have to know how to throw, and stuff,” he said. “You have to have more of a technical skill set in order to play.”

But, the competition has always fired him up.

“What made me enjoy it is the competitiveness. I always push to do better, and I have been competing with my brother ever since,” he said. “I try to compete with him in everything we do, especially in baseball.”

Suiting up for the Royals, he played catcher and first base – positions that feed his need for competition and pressure, he said.

“I kind of embrace the pressure,” he said. “When I feel pressure, it just motivates me more, it pushes me to be in the moment and push through.”

Looking back, he said one of his best memories suiting up for the Royals was against the Okkodo High Bulldogs in playoffs.

Up at bat with a full count and the bases full, Martinez made beautiful contact with the ball for a line drive right up the middle.

“The shortstop tried to dive for it, but it went through,” he said. “When I was up to the plate, my coach was just telling me, ‘it’s full base, all you have to do is make contact and a run scores.’”

“When I made contact with the ball, I just felt like I did it – that feeling of the ball making solid contact with the bat is just something you can’t describe,” he said.

His coach at ND, Dom Cruz, commended Martinez's work ethic and the skill set he brought to the team.

"Kobe was ND's baseball team's wall behind the plate," Cruz said. "He worked really hard to become the player he is"

"He was a very big asset," Cruz said, adding Martinez "played one of the biggest roles" in ND's success this past season. "He is very hardworking and respectful person. He played every game with passion and respect."

Suiting up for volleyball

In volleyball, Martinez suited up under the guidance of winning coach Mike Rabago. Readily admitting that volleyball was his second sport and “not really like hardcore into it,” he said he enjoyed playing under Rabago’s program and learning to compete as if it “was one of my main sports.”

“(Rabago) is all about discipline and getting the work done. He really pushed us and made sure we were fit, and had good cardio and stuff,” Martinez said. “He really pushed us and wanted us to do well, especially since boys volleyball hasn’t seen that much success in a while.”

After three years of grinding away at the sport and the team taking their bumps and bruises, Martinez said his team was hungry, eager to see what they could do during his senior year.

“I was looking forward to playing with a good group of core guys, and we were all seniors. We all had that same mindset,” he said. “We wanted to do good, and we wanted to prove to everybody that ND volleyball is here. (Rabago) had the talent, and we just had to put our talent together, and we could have done well.”

Martinez said he and his teammates could see the cancellation coming down the pipeline, though their coaches tried to cushion the blow.

“It was tough. It felt disappointed because this year was supposed to be one of our better years, and we worked so hard since freshman year,” he said. “I just wanted to see what our team had and actually compete, and do good.”

Rabago said one of the things that stood out about having Martinez suit up for him is that level of commitment he brings to the squad every game and every practice.

“Kobe’s that type of athlete – committed to everything he’s involved with. From beginning to end, you can count on him,” Rabago said.

Looking back, Rabago shared a story when Martinez left for a week during the season and arrived on island after a 14-hour flight just in time to suit up for the game and completely dominate the game.

“I believe he went to the cockfight later,” Rabago said, laughing.

Editor’s Note: Check out Monday’s edition of The Guam Daily Post for the second part of Kobe’s story and his journey with the Notre Dame Royals.