The Guam ko’ko’ weekend is less than a week and a half away, and stakeholders from Guam Visitors Bureau and race officials are eager and excited to kick off the signature event.

Guam ko’ko’ weekend, April 15-16, consists of two races, the 14th annual Guam Ko’ko’ Kids Fun Run, on Saturday, and the 13th annual Guam Ko’ko’ Road Race, on Sunday. The kids race, consisting of three individual races of varying lengths is geared toward children between the ages of 4 and 12. For competitors 13 years old and older, GVB is hosting the Ko’ko’ Road Race. It's a 10K run set for April 16.

Both races will take place at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, Ypao beach in Tumon.

“It is truly a pleasure for the Guam Running Club to bring this race back to our local running community and to our visitor community,” said Manny Hechanova, race director of the Guam Ko’ko’ Road Race.

“For the runners out there who have not registered yet, we strongly encourage you. This is a good challenge for you,” said Hechanova, adding the 10K will test runners through elevation change and hills.

Hechanova added that there is already 400 participants registered for the kids race and 350 runners joining the 10K. He also shared that about 10% of the participants are visiting from off-island, adding there is still plenty of room and availability for more.

“If it's something new that you want to try, this is the best time to do it,” he said. “You're not going to be alone. There’s so much support on the course. You're going to be safe. It’s for a great cause.”

“Most importantly, it's an investment in yourself and your health,” he added.

He also said that race packets for the kids race can be picked up from 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Micronesia Mall center court. He added that 10K race packets can be retrieved from 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, also at the mall.

Kraig Camacho, GVB community development officer, is excited about GRC’s involvement, sharing that the half-century-old nonprofit organization is a tremendous asset for the people of Guam.

“You guys, since the pandemic, have kept our community really active and busy, and that's important to us,” he said.

Dreaming big

Many years ago, when Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez and Hechanova first began discussing ways of promoting tourism and bolstering the economy, they knew they needed an event that was lucrative but also promoted the island’s cultural identity.

“We wanted to create a signature event that is large enough in terms of the critical mass that we can develop, that can be a signature attraction, to bring people to Guam during months when we had a slow part of the year,” Perez said. “So, that was the first thing we had in mind. The other thing is, at the time we were doing this, we were going through a branding exercise on redefining Guam’s brand identity, and we wanted it to anchor it to the culture and history that makes Guam a uniquely differentiated destination from any other location.”

Soon after the brainstorming session, the ko’ko’, or Guam rail, became the signature event’s official mascot. And the rest, as they say, is history.

But with only 78 aging ko’ko’ birds in Guam Department of Agriculture's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources breeding program, the endangered bird's future is faltering. And, it too, is in danger of becoming history. If something isn’t done to save the flightless, feathered friend, Guam’s cultural icon may soon go the way of the dodo.

Anthony Tornito, a DAWR biologist, shared that Guam had 145 ko’ko’ birds but 49 of them were released into the wild in Rota, and breeding Guam’s remaining population has been a challenge.

“Now we're struggling with trying to breed 78 birds because our population is so old,” he said.

Although the dwindling ko'ko' numbers is not a Mickey Mouse problem, the solution very well may be.

“There are 10 birds slated for Guam and they all are at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida,” Tornito said.

For GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez, who is also a former governor of Guam, raising awareness and preserving history and culture are assuredly important, and hosting the ko'ko' weekend and upholding the law is a legal necessity.

“When the Legislature, through enactment of the law, says that it is a signature event for Guam, and suddenly it's missing, it’s incumbent upon us to bring it back and follow the law,” he said. “And that's what we're doing right now.”