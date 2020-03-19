KONQER postpones Saipan, Rota OCRs

Organizers of KONQER obstacle course races on Wednesday announced the indefinite postponement of its upcoming events on Rota and Saipan due to the novel coronavirus.

With five confirmed cases on Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency.

“As governments around the world work toward containment and mitigation of COVID-19, events globally have been canceled,” said Kaz Endo, the founder of KONQER.

KONQER Sports will honor all refund requests to anyone that has already registered for either event, Endo said.

“When the world phases towards a recovery period, post-COVID-19, count on KONQER to help the Northern Mariana Islands and our region to step up and help bring back the smiles and confidence the best way we know how - with wellness through play.”

For the latest updates, interested participants are encouraged to check konqersports.com.

KONQER Guam on Aug. 23 and KONQER Palau on Jan. 9 and 10 are still moving forward as scheduled.

For KONQER Guam, early-bird registration rates will be extended to July 31, and to Oct. 31 for KONQER Palau.

“While Kaz and I are certainly bummed to cancel any of our events, we do understand that cancelation is the responsible course of action at this time in order to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” said KONQER President Kelli Wedd. “We wish everyone health and wellness in the days ahead, and I look forward to welcoming everyone to a KONQER event in the near future!”