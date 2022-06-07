Amid the unrelenting heat and no cloud cover in sight, Korea’s Seong Chan Hong (5) defeated Japan’s Rio Noguchi (4) 6-3, 6-2 in the International Tennis Federation M25 Harmon King’s World Tennis Tour finals on Sunday at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon, Guam.

The win was Hong’s second title of 2022.

“It was so tough. The weather was so hot,” said Hong, who needed just over 1 hour and 30 minutes to beat his opponent. “So I just tried best. And then the other players was playing good, but I tried really best. So I feel really happy now. So, like, I feel like my step up for my career,” added the non-native English speaker.

Hong opened the match with two holds and a service break, but Noguchi fought back to tie the first set at 3-all. As both players battled from the baseline, neither venturing to the net more than a few times, Noguchi was unable to match Hong’s intensity, power and consistency.

Although the final score indicated a lopsided match, both players braved the elements and entertained the crowd.

“I trained really hard for the summer and I feel really strong now,” Hong said.

With the Guam title secured, Hong will see if he can make it two in a row. With early qualification rounds already under way, Guam is hosting the second of two professional men’s tournaments, which will conclude June 12.

Hong said that he will try his best to win another title on Guam.

Admission is free to the public.