In Saturday’s Global Learning Super League play, it was the Lady Bombers, Ballhers and Acdavate teams that scored their way to victory.

In the namesake Lady-Lady contest, the Lady Bombers went up against the Lady Tritons. The Andersen Air Force Base Lady Bombers dominated the Lady Tritons, ending with a score of 62-47. The Bombers record remains unmarred at 5-0.

The Lady Bombers are the team to beat. Last semester, they ended the Super League with a 10-0 record. This semester, the players have only extended their winning streak.

The Bombers' Katie Mueller led the team with 25 points. Teammate Michaela McFalls added to the Lady Bombers score with 12 points.

For the Lady Tritons, Cori-Nicole Paulino had 18 points. In a news release, the University of Guam noted Paulino was the only UOG player in double figures Saturday.

The game was close in the beginning. In the first quarter, there was but a 7-point difference between the two teams, with the Lady Bombers up 22-15, UOG said in its release. The Lady Bombers, however, managed to suppress the Lady Tritons enough to keep the UOG team from scoring much in the second quarter. At the same time, the Bombers buckets continued and the Lady Tritons weren’t able to keep the Lady Bombers from delivering another explosive offensive performance.

Ballhers 78, Team MIBBC 50

In other Super League play, Ballhers beat Team MIBBC, garnering their first W of the season. Ballhers won 78-50. At the end of the first half, Ballhers was up 29-23. Seemingly too close of a game for Ballhers, the players adjusted and snuffed Team MIBBC with concerted defensive pressure, while also outscoring MIBBC 24-9 in the third quarter. Ballhers carried the momentum through to the fourth quarter, securing the victory.

Ballhers’ Alana Salas had 24 points in Saturday’s game. Teammate Anselie Sarsalejo added 17 points.

Team Micronesian Islands Ballers Basketball Club’s Tar Takasy ended the game with an impressive 30 points, leading all scorers.

Saturday’s matchup left Team MIBBC with a 0-5 record, and Ballhers with a 1-4 record.

Acdavate 60, Fuetsa 49

The No. 2 team in the league, Acdavate, came out on top in its match against Fuetsa by BioSteel. Fuetsa took a quick, strong lead in the first quarter. Fuetsa was up 20-9 when Acdavate found a way to cool Fuetsa’s hot hand and light it up on the other end. Acdavate narrowed the gap at the half, but Fuetsa remained up 27-23.

With the win firmly in their sights, Acdavate powered through Fuetsa, activating offensively and defensively to lead 45-39 at the end of the third quarter and finishing with a strong 60-point showing to Fuetsa’s 49 points to end the game.

Ryanna Ngirchomlei contributed 25 of those 60 points, alongside teammate Jia Peters’ 12 points for Acdavate.

For Fuetsa, Nic Perez ended the match with 16 points and Angeli Dacary had 15 points.