Girls basketball talent has been on full display this past week with eight of the island's high schools joining the McDonald's High School Basketball Classic.

Sponsored by McDonald’s and powered by Clutch Guam, the tournament is a showcase of island talent. But it’s only one of the few tournaments to showcase female athletes.

"When you look at the state of girls basketball on the island, it’s been stagnant for quite some time. As a basketball community, we need to come together and put an emphasis on girls only basketball programs," said Clutch Guam's Dominic Sablan. "There’s only a handful of coaches who are truly committed to the development of these young ladies and we’re grateful to play a small part in it by providing these playing opportunities."

In its second year, Sablan said he sees major potential in the talent pools, especially at the point guard position.

"I hope that the current high school standouts continue to inspire younger generation of female ballers to reach their potential," he added.

There’s veteran talent similar to that of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, who boast the strongest lineup behind senior playmakers Mia Taitano and Cori Paulino along with sharpshooter Ori Sevilla and inside postman Myka Terlaje. A strong complimentary crew with Tori Rapadas, Madison Borja and Annika Almario make them perennial favorites.

While losing all-star guard Jannilliese Quintanilla to graduation, the St. Paul Warriors still looked solid, dominating the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles in their opener. They opened up their season, holding the Eagles to single digits the first the quarters. Expect big things from their big man A’lura Hernandez and guards Kaylie Pinaula, Jenna Almoguera and Kailie Celo.

John F. Kennedy High School has been making a name for themselves since the debut of its freshman lineup two years ago. Now, last year’s MVP Jada Han, sharpshooters Laila Smartt and Hannah Gogue are ready to take their place in the discussion for championship. A strong complimentary lineup in Golopin Choay and Philicita Rivera along with its insane freshman impact players will make them a tough team to beat.

The Okkodo High Bulldogs have always been tough. They’re smaller in size this year, but no less hungry to be at the championship table. The hustle and flash of Alaya and Amaiya Fontanilla along with the craftiness of point guard Erin Moldez is who they’ll be riding on.

The Simon Sanchez Sharks, armed with the savviness of junior guard Ronafe Ollet and shooting touch of Zyla Soriano and Jordyn Zacarias, are also ready to make their presence known. The addition of several athletic bigs, such as volleyball standout Kayna Kanemoto, mean good things for the Sharks.

Arri Arceo leads the Notre Dame Royals. A walking three-pointer waiting to happen, Arceo has the offensive talents to light it up all over the court. Combined with the athleticism of its supporting cast, one never knows what to get from the Royals.

The surprise, at least to everyone but themselves, are the St. John’s Knights. Kaia Malakooti looked sharp in the opener, while Jadyn Palomares poured in the buckets. Powered by sheer athleticism and pure hustle, the Knights are a dark horse that have the offensive firepower and defensive length to knock down any team.

The Guam High Panthers, George Washington Geckos, Southern High Dolphins and Tiyan High Titans will make their debut in season.

Unlike year’s past, the talent is pretty evenly distributed, making all the respective chips up for grabs.

Check out the next few girls’ matchups. The Cougars will be facing off against the Sharks at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, the Islanders will be playing against the Warriors in the first game with the Knights and Bulldogs battling it out in the second game of the night. All games are played at the FD Jungle. Entrance is $5.

Oh yeah, and the boys are playing, too.