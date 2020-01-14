The ladies of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League took to the pitch after four weeks off for the holidays with teams battling it out in the Premier and Amateur Divisions at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

The Bank of Guam Lady Strykers did their job to remain atop the standings, shutting out Quality Distributors 3-0 in Sunday’s late match. Maggie Phillips scored twice for the Lady Strykers and teammate Jinae Teria scored the team’s other goal in the win.

Premier Division

Guam Shipyard Women 6, University of Guam Tritons 0: Guam Shipyard Women officially moved in third place following the team’s 6-0 shutout of the University of Guam Lady Tritons. Shyann Roberto and Hannah Cruz led all scorers with two goals each and teammates Regina Shiroma and Taylor Crisostomo also scored.

Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat 5, Islanders FC 2: Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat held on to second place with a 5-2 win over the Islanders FC. Alexandra Shimasaki scored twice for the winning team and teammates Megan Oksendahl, Samantha Fegurgur, and Nadia Shimasaki also scored. Sarah Benavente scored both goals for the Islanders.

In the Golden Boot race, three players – Lady Strykers’ Jinae Teria, Shipyard’s Shyann Roberto, and Heat’s Alexandra Shimasaki – are all tied for first place with seven goals scored so far for the 2019-2020 season.

In the Golden Glove race, the Lady Strykers’ Kiarra Hutcherson tops the list with only four goals conceded in 450 minutes played, with an average of less than one goal per match and two clean sheets.

Amateur Division

NAPA Lady Rovers 3, Venue Sidekicks 2: The NAPA Lady Rovers won the battle of undefeated teams, winning against The Venue Sidekicks 3-2. Amateur Division Golden Boot leader Cassandra Kido scored all of the Lady Rovers’ goals in the win and extends her lead in the race with 10 goals scored in five weeks. Mellanne Rasmussen and Brianna Benito scored for the Sidekicks.

Mosa’s 3, Omega 1: Team Mosa’s added to the win category in the division’s leaderboard, defeating Omega Diamonds 3-1. Rhoda Bamba scored twice to lead Mosa’s, while teammate Emma Pleadwell notched the third goal. Dhenicca San Juan scored Omega Diamonds’ lone goal in the contest.

Tsunami 4, Bank of Guam Strykers II 0: Tsunami defeated a shorthanded Bank of Guam Strykers II team with four second-half goals. Sarah Hill, Alexandria Parant, Dana Canaria, and Allyson Grist each scored once in the win.

