Losing all three of its games in Saturday’s Lady Triton Women’s Rugby Sevens Tournament, the inaugural University of Guam varsity rugby team was the most gracious host to the opposition. In a trio of shutouts on UOG's athletics field behind the UOG Calvo Field House, the Tritons were outscored 81-0.

The Tritons, after losing their opening match to the Hybrids 7-0, went on to suffer smashing defeats to High Performance, 42-0, and Para Todu, 32-0.

Information provided in a UOG news release described the loss to the Hybrids as a “defensive struggle,” with the victors scoring late in the second half.

The two-day tournament, which will conclude Oct. 23, welcomed zero spectators and is being livestreamed on the Triton Athletics YouTube channel.

The games will have a maximum of 25 individuals present, to include coaches, referees and a cameraman, in accordance with the governor’s Executive Order 2021-20.