With Guam High School senior Lara Camacho, the youngest of three sisters, earning the Interscholastic Sports Association most valuable player award this season, it marks the end of an eight-year run with Camacho girls on the softball diamond.

Lara’s sisters Auria Camacho and Kaylee Camacho graduated in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

According to Lara Camacho, her love for the game came from her father.

He was a fixture at all the girls’ games.

“He’s always there and then coming out and becoming a coach for my senior year, all the hours he put in with me definitely made me who I am today as a softball player,” Lara Camacho said. “My mom, my dad, my whole family, they are always there to support me.”

While Camacho didn’t capture the championship she sought this season, the Panthers were a fixture at the top of the high school softball standings, finishing fourth in each season.

The closest she got to the trophy was last season. Her hopes were dashed when the Panthers fell to the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars in the finals.

This season, the Panthers bowed out in the losers bracket semifinal, finishing fourth before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season.

Although disappointed with the abrupt end to the season, the MVP has her sights set on a new challenge.

Lara Camacho said she plans to attend the University of Guam in the fanuchånan semester come August. She hopes to major in elementary education.

Lara Camacho said she’s grateful for her season on the diamond and memories she made throughout that time with teammates and family.

Reflecting on the season, she credits her younger teammates for their part in honing their skills and improving.

“At first, it was kind of hard. We had a lot of sophomores and freshmen this season, but it was really nice seeing everyone get better. The young players really came through,” she said.

Guam High head coach Airean Lopez commended Lara Camacho for bringing leadership and focus to the team.

“She is always trying to improve her game. She goes home after practice and continues to practice there,” Lopez said.

If she could trade in her MVP honor for the team to take home a championship award, she’d do it in a heartbeat.

“Definitely. You want to win it all,” Lara Camacho said.