Tyler Concepcion scored two goals for the University of Guam men's soccer team on Sunday afternoon at the Guam Football Association National Training Center to lead UOG to a 3-1 victory over the NAPA Rovers in the GFA Budweiser Soccer League Amateur Division.

Concepcion scored the opening goal for the Tritons at the 15-minute mark of the first half. UOG held this lead until halftime of the match. The Rovers tied the match from a set shot at the 76-minute mark.

The game remained tied until the final nine minutes when Concepcion scored his second goal at the 81-minute mark. Javian Cruz scored the third Triton goal to put the game away with three minutes left to play.

The victory takes the Tritons to a 7-0-1 record in the league while the Rovers fell to 2-5-0.

UOG returns to action Sept. 2 at 12:30 p.m. at the GFA training center in Harmon. UOG will play the Crushers FC.