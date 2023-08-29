Late goals lift Tritons in soccer win PIC 1

TRITONS: University of Guam Tritons men's soccer team earned a win over the NAPA Rovers in the Guam Football Association's Budweiser Soccer League Amateur Division on Sunday. Photo courtesy of UOG

Tyler Concepcion scored two goals for the University of Guam men's soccer team on Sunday afternoon at the Guam Football Association National Training Center to lead UOG to a 3-1 victory over the NAPA Rovers in the GFA Budweiser Soccer League Amateur Division.

Concepcion scored the opening goal for the Tritons at the 15-minute mark of the first half. UOG held this lead until halftime of the match. The Rovers tied the match from a set shot at the 76-minute mark.

The game remained tied until the final nine minutes when Concepcion scored his second goal at the 81-minute mark. Javian Cruz scored the third Triton goal to put the game away with three minutes left to play.

The victory takes the Tritons to a 7-0-1 record in the league while the Rovers fell to 2-5-0.

UOG returns to action Sept. 2 at 12:30 p.m. at the GFA training center in Harmon. UOG will play the Crushers FC.

