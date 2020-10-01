Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on professional triathlete Laura Nadeau. In the first part, The Guam Daily Post got the opportunity to discuss her last race and her decision to turn pro. In this article, Nadeau shares more about her career goals, the role her family plays, and the effects of the pandemic.

When Guam’s Laura Nadeau made her professional Ironman debut in Whistler, Canada, she discovered the only thing equally as cold as the 64-degree Alta Lake was the chilly reception she received from the spectators and competitors.

Nadeau, who first broke into the triathlon scene on Guam, excelled in the heat and drew motivation from her fellow athletes' warmth. As she quickly leveled up and claimed spots on top of Ironman and other regional competition podiums, she enjoyed the genuine kindness and generosity she had experienced, and she thrived.

A few hundred yards into Ironman Canada 2019, as she paused in Lake Alta to adjust her equipment, she realized that choosing a race in hypothermic conditions was a bad decision. For 1 hour, 12 minutes, 50 seconds, as body heat left her body, she had never been more eager to reach the transition and peddle away on her bicycle.

As Nadeau started on her 112-mile journey, her hands and feet were numb, unable to feel the peddles or handlebars, occasionally looking down to see if she was still clipped into her bike.

“I thought that I would have frostbitten toes and fingers,” Nadeau recalled. … “Obviously, I should have been a little bit smarter with my race choice.”

As Rainbow Park, the starting point for the bike portion of the race, slipped off into the distance, and she began tearing up Highway 99 through Callaghan Valley, she felt the curiously excruciating pain of pins and needles poking her feet, as warmth and feeling returned to her extremities. About half way up the climb to Whistler Olympic Park, able to feel her feet for the first time in hours, Laura Nadeau conquered the bike in 5:32:48, four places higher than some of the other female professionals.

Six hours, 45 minutes, 38 seconds into the race, the only thing that stood in front of Laura Nadeau and the finish line was a 26.2-mile run through Whistler Village and picturesque, oceanfront rainforest. In 3:42:51, she bravely charged through the half marathon and tore through the finish line. In 10:34:34, in 13th place, Laura Nadeau had completed what she had set out to do, but vowed never to compete somewhere cold ever again.

Earlier that day, in 5:49:38, Chris Nadeau, Laura Nadeau’s husband, completed Ironman 70.3 Canada and thrived in the bone-chilling environment.

“He did the 70.3 in Canada, and he did great,” Laura Nadeau said.

The hard part is, “we both prefer different racing conditions,” said Laura Nadau, adding that the high cost of travel and parenting two young children are limitations to being able to compete in different races.

“There are not that many opportunities to do cold races over here in Asia, so he’s just going to have to suck it up,” joked Laura Nadeau.

But for Laura Nadeau, she didn’t turn pro because she wanted to capture podiums and rub elbows with the world’s elite athletes. She made the leap because she wanted to serve as a role model to her children, Greyson and Cameron, and inspire others to believe in themselves and achieve their dreams.

“I don’t think my goals pertain to racing,” she said. … “I try to be consistent in training and doing as much training as possible with the family lifestyle and everything we have got going on. … “One of the big reasons I did it is because I don’t want my kids to just settle, continue to push.”

For Laura Nadeau, she hopes others follow her lead, even outside the realm of athletics.

Take the extra class. Try to get a promotion, or do a 5K that you have never done before, she said.

“The only thing holding you back is yourself,” she added. “I think, pushing others to just take chances, especially when there’s not much to lose,” is one of the keys to happiness.

No pressure amid the pandemic

While elite athletes have to deal with the time-sucking rigors of staying mentally and physically focused, and humbly, desperately trying to secure sponsorship opportunities, Laura Nadeau’s approach to the professional ranks leaves more time for family and pursuing her career.

For the elite professional, whose endeavors are tailored to competing in as many Ironman possible, putting food on the table, and qualifying for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, Laura Nadeau has found success with a trimmer, regional-based race schedule.

“It’s too hard and too expensive to do too many races,” she said. “For me, I may not be doing so many, but it allows me to put in the time and focus into actual training and working on things like swimming, which is actually one of my weaknesses.

“It’s allowed me a little more time to hone in on the details of these races and trying to get fitter.”

Before the novel coronavirus spilled over onto Guam’s shores, Laura Nadeau had been working on becoming a stronger swimmer. But, nearly seven months later, any progress she had made has gone down the drain.

Without a pool to practice in, the island on lockdown due to the public health emergency and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declaring Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 for a second time, Laura Nadeau is back to square one.

The pool at Navel Base Guam has “been closed as soon as the Teddy Roosevelt showed up,” she said. “The gym’s closed. I haven’t been swimming.”

“When I go to the beach, I just want to go to the beach,” she added. “I don’t swim to train in the ocean as much as - maybe - I should. I haven’t been swimming since March. I’ve just been running and biking, which is OK.”

Before the pandemic, Laura Nadeau had been feeling a little burned out, the weekly hundreds of logged miles had begun taking its toll.

The pandemic forced her to take a much-needed break.

“I have said to some of my friends and family that 'it - kind of, in a way - may have been a blessing, this pandemic,'” she said, recognizing the horrible affects the virus has had on the world economy and the seriousness of COVID-19.

“It has definitely disrupted my whole plan for this year,” she added.

The current situation

As the virus continues to surge across the globe, Ironman shut down competition, removing athletes’ motivation to train and the ability to compete. With travel bans and governments’ quarantine policies making it impossible or extremely challenging to move freely about the world, Laura Nadeau said she has “slacked off a little bit” because “I have no idea what the future looks like.”

It’s been kind of hard to wrap my brain around mentally, putting in the volume of training you need to do for these races without having a race to actually race in, she said.

As a few Ironman races have begun popping back online, albeit, nothing regionally until 2021, Laura Nadeau continues to train and wonders what races will unfold upon return.

Triathlon, like tennis, golf, and scuba diving, which are allowed during PCOR1, are mostly socially-distanced races, lending itself nicely to safer health practices.

“When you race these Ironmen, you’re by yourself most of the time,” she said. “You’re not very close to the other athletes.

“The only issue is, they rely heavily on volunteers at these races, at the stations where you get your water. … I’m not sure how that will look going forward, it can be pretty gross, there’s a lot of sweat. I don’t know how that will work.

"Usually, when you do the bike ride, they will hand you a water bottle and you don’t have to stop or get off your bike or anything, you just ride by and grab a water bottle from a volunteer’s hand. I don’t think they’ll do that.

"I might have to get good at taking a water bottle off of a table or something like that, and not crashing into a table or anything else.”

It’s challenging, but it can be done, she said.

The biggest, littlest challenge

Whether it’s juggling family and training schedules, or contemplating hydration and other obstacles at her next race, Laura Nadeau is currently taking part in one of her greatest-ever challenges - trying to educate and entertain a virtual classroom filled with preschoolers.

“I love kids,” said Laura Nadeau, as assistant teacher who works for the Department of Defense Education Activity. “I love teaching, and I can’t wait for it to get back to normal so we can all be in the classroom.”

You want to see the kids, hug the kids, she said.

“There is none of that,” she added. … “I’m working with preschoolers, so to hold their attention for longer than 10 minutes, on the computer, requires a little more creativity, but it’s kind of fun to problem solve and figure out ways to make it work.”