Four hundred fifty of the nation’s best female marathon runners stepped to the starting line for the prestigious U.S. Olympic Team trials Marathon in Atlanta on Feb. 29. All of these elite runners were vying for only three open spots on the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team. Of those runners was 40-year-old Kris Lawrence (3:00:58) from Guam.

"The starting line was surreal," Lawrence said. "It began at Olympic Park, which is where the 1996 Olympics were held, and it was an inspiring setting. I felt blessed beyond my worth to be there, and I soaked it all in."

Leading up to the time trials, Lawrence said she had been nervous, admitting the travel time from Guam to Atlanta was a bit stressful. She had gotten sick a week before the race. The difference in time zones and jet lag made it extremely tough for her to sleep.

"My training was almost flawless except for the sickness the week prior," Lawrence said. "I still thought I was prepared enough to power through. I saw all of my idols at the race, Galen Rupp (1st place male- 2:09:20), Abdi Abdirahman (3rd place male – 2:10:03), Desi Linden (4th place female -2:29:03), Stephanie Bruce (5th place female -2:29:11) were all at the host hotel, required meetings, and warm up area. I loved seeing them prepare, look a bit nervous, and warm up just like the rest of us."

'Extremely challenging'

With the temperatures in the low 40’s, this difficult windy hilly 8-mile 3-loop course was designed to simulate the steep Tokyo Olympic Marathon course. But at the last minute, the Tokyo Olympic organizers decided to change it to a much flatter course at Sapporo Odori Park in Sapporo, Japan, about 516 miles north of Tokyo.

"The course was extremely challenging," Lawrence said. "The relentless hills, sharp turns, and strong winds never allowed me to get into a good rhythm, which is my strength. I don't mind hills. Rolling hills like at California International Marathon and the United Guam Marathon are great for shorter, cross country type runners like myself, whereas the flat courses are better for track background runners."

According to Lawrence, the first two miles were a slight challenge in terms of load and time management. The GPS on her watch never connected with the satellite, which surprised her. She said the buildings may have blocked her signal.

Lawrence said she tends to start a marathon race slower, before easing into her goal pace of 6 minutes 10 seconds to 6:20, but that task was difficult to do when the large group she was in started the race quicker than she anticipated.

"I tried to settle and use the clocks along the course to guess my average pace," Lawrence said. "My adrenaline and nerves were so high, but at the half (13.1 miles into the race), I thought, okay dial it down now and run my marathon in 2 hours 45 minutes. Normally I'm good at negative splitting the course."

During the race, the thick crowds continuously cheered and motivated the runners as they passed by.

Push to the finish

Lawrence admits the toughest part of the race was the last six miles. She said she has always prided herself as being a good closer, but she found herself struggling. However, the crowd and their continuous cheers motivated her to keep moving.

"Fortunately, it was a good course for spectators, and I had tons of amazing friends and family in different spots to motivate me," Lawrence said. "I was lucky to see my family and friends spread out along the course almost every other mile."

Lawrence went in this race with a bib and seed number of 232 and her goal was to make the top 150. But the hills and the wind were harder than anything she had ever experienced. These conditions were also grueling for the other runners. Out of the 450 females who started the race, 50 athletes had dropped, including veteran runners like Sara Hall and Molly Huddle and Emily Sisson.

"Had I known the wind and course were as challenging as they were, I would have adjusted my pace," Lawrence said. "It was my mistake to stay stubborn and force a quicker pace into a head wind, and I paid for it by falling off my goal finishing time by 16 minutes. I'm proud of myself for gutting it out though and being there with that top field was such an honor. I felt blessed to be there even still."

Despite Lawrence hitting the wall at mile 16 and placing 354th out of the 450 starting females, far from her goal, she said she is proud that she never quit the race.

"The marathon can be so tricky to excel at and I have been fortunate to run well the last three marathons so I joke that my luck ran out," Lawrence said, philosophically. "Still I am very proud of sticking it out and finishing. After the race, I hugged my family. I was emotionally and physically in a rough spot, but they quickly turned my mood into a positive one because of their pride and love. They were so genuinely thrilled to be there that their happiness was contagious."

At the time of the interview, Lawrence was set to the run the United Guam Marathon. However, just this week, the annual running event was postponed for September of this year.

"I cannot wait to come back to Guam," Lawrence said. "The running community in Guam is phenomenal and the views while running cannot be out done. There is nothing like it and I LOVE training in Guam."

2020 Olympians

This Olympic trials determined the first six members of the U.S. Olympic track and field team for the Tokyo Olympics. The top three women were Aliphine Tuliamuk (2:27:23), Molly Seidel (2:27:31) and Sally Kipyego. The top men were Rupp, Jacob Riley (2:10:02) and Abdi Abdirahman.

"When I heard who the winners were I was shocked. I called two out of the six Olympians," she said.

She was lucky enough to meet Abdirahman a few times, she said.

"He is a huge inspiration as he is 43 years old and (has) been through many injuries and comebacks," Lawrence said, adding, " I was thrilled to hear he made the team."

As for the women’s team, Lawrence admits her picks were off the mark.

"Desi Linden who came in fourth place is my favorite so that broke my heart a bit to see her miss the team by 8 seconds," she said. " Jordan Hasay (26th overall 2:37:57) wore a purple and gold outfit for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, so that touched my heart too. I wish she had made the team."

Lawrence said she is excited to cheer on Team USA this summer.

"We do have six men and women who will represent our nation well," she said. "I'm excited to watch them run in Sapporo for the Olympic Marathon."