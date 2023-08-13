Last week I traveled with our men’s and women’s U23 football teams to Saipan to participate in the revamped Marianas Cup competition. Making the competition an U23 format with an allowance of three over-age players allows both the Guam and Northern Marianas football associations to give a new development platform for our younger footballers.

The U23 format is utilized as that is the format for football in the Olympics and it’s seen as an important age group to give opportunities to as they can sometimes be stuck behind some of the more experienced players on their respective senior national teams.

When it was all said and done, the Northern Mariana Islands lifted both the men’s and women’s trophies for the first time in their history.

While the NMI women have had recent success against our Guam ladies, this was the first time that the NMI men have earned a victory over Guam.

As one of the two over-age athletes on the men’s team, losing in the second game, after winning the first, was a tough pill to swallow. The reality is that the NMI team did enough to get the win, scoring on a bad turnover in the first half to tie things up on aggregate before scoring two late set piece goals to take the victory. Seeing their faces after the final whistle was a testament to the efforts they have been putting in over the years under Micheteru Mita, their technical director and head coach. After congratulating their team and staff I took the time to let the dust settle before reflecting on our team performance over the next few days.

In our current climate of social media culture, a lot of emphasis is put on instant gratification, peer validation and celebrating each other’s wins.

But what happens when we lose? Should we avoid posting about our poor performances and disappointments?

Leaning into disappointment

As someone who has had more than his fair share of losses on the pitch over the years, I can tell you that I learn the most from the moments when things don’t go your way than I do from the wins. But that only happens because I choose to lean into those moments of disappointment.

I reflect on my individual mistakes and figure out why those errors occurred, what I can do better in those situations to avoid them in the future, and identify, via reverse engineering, if they were specifically a communication error, a decision-making error, or an executing decision error. Because of this approach to not just football but life in general, it gives me a completely different perspective to the moments in my life that others might try to avoid due to feeling embarrassed or hurt.

When we look at the results of the Marianas Cup it’s clear that the NMI has made outstanding progress over recent years, and they deserve all the credit for such.

On the flip side of that, a lack of consistency on our part with changes in coaching staff on both the men’s and women’s sides as well as multiple technical directors in recent years has led to some stagnation, and in football, if you aren’t improving you’re falling behind the competition.

Yet even with those issues, it is incumbent on our local footballers to do everything in their power to offset any potential organizational issues with consistent work. While football is the ultimate team sport, with communication being the biggest proponent for success, decision-making and executing said decisions are the next biggest variables that players can work on to improve their ability.

That means players can get together and play small-sided games with each other on top of doing some technical work even when GFA is closed. Playing in smaller spaces means they have to perform football actions more quickly and more often which will quickly improve their ability in bigger spaces. These improvements can only be made if we change our approach to how we handle our losses, both in football and in life.

In our culture we tend to avoid discussing our disappointments, sometimes even taking offense when someone is critical of our performances, letting our egos get in the way of real opportunities for growth.

Without proper analysis and critique, we cannot maximize these lessons that will lead to incremental progress. With that said, I encourage all of us to change our perspectives on our failures.

Don’t let anyone make you feel bad about failing when you’ve had the courage to be vulnerable. Embrace those moments, knowing that on the other side of real, honest critical analysis is your moment to level up.

All it takes is a little bit of honest reflection. Lean into it.