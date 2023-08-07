Legacy Volleyball Club announced its upcoming fall volleyball training program, which will provide athletes an opportunity to enhance their skills and passion for the sport. The training sessions are designed to create a focused and supportive environment for athletes of all ages.

Elementary training

Starting from Aug. 12 until Sept. 2, training will be held Saturdays at the Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School gymnasium in Sinajana. Players will train at different times depending on their age. The schedule is as follows: Students aged 7-9 will train from 1-2:30 p.m. Students aged 9-11 will train from 2:15-3:45 p.m.

Teen club training

The training opportunities extend to Legacy Volleyball Club's teen divisions, which will start Monday. The program is designed to accommodate various schedules, ensuring participants can engage in focused training.

The Co-Ed Pre-training Division will train at the Northern Regional Sports Complex from 6-7 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There will be an additional session every Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Bishop Baumgartner school gymnasium. This group is designed for players who have less experience and may need more guidance and instruction.

Simultaneously, the 18-and-under girls club team will practice Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. with an extra session on Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m. Training for this group of players will take place at the sports complex in Dededo.

A new facet of the fall volleyball training program is its boys club training division, which is set to train from 8-9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays followed by an extended session from 7-9 p.m. Fridays at the sports complex. This program is open to both boys in middle school and high school.

Club info

Guiding the coaching efforts are Club Director Al Garrido and Assistant Director Glendale Hattig. Aiding instruction is the lead coach Jenzel Sabangan and boys head coach Jack Hattig who bring a wealth of experience from various levels of the sport, including elementary club training and national team coaching.

Participation in the monthlong program includes club fees for the different divisions.

To secure a spot in the fall volleyball training program, register through Legacy Volleyball's registration portal online at bit.ly/LVCFallRegistration. For more information, email legacyvolleyball671@gmail.com or send a WhatsApp message to coach Al Garrido at 671-687-7874.