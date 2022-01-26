Jay Leon Guerrero and Corey Granillo kicked off year right, toppling the competition to earn their respective titles Sunday during the 2022 Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes Sunday at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

A yearlong series, Sunday's was the first event of the year. The monthly tourneys culminate in a grand finale in December for the penultimate king and prince of the lanes.

The first bowling event of the year, Erik Day blitzed the morning, rolling a 225 to take the top of the leaderboard ... at least until RJ Santos claimed pole position two games in. Angelo Aquino rolled a 229 and 232 to lurk in the top, but a sloppy performance in Game 4 kept Santos as the top seed and Aquino in second.

The two earned byes and the rest of the field duked it out for the right to face them in the semifinals. In Round 1, eighth seed Jeremiah Camacho and ninth seed Ray San Nicolas upset their higher seeded competitors – Ricky Duenas and Day – while Leon Guerrero and Frank Manibusan Jr. advanced against lower-seeded Darien Borja and Brian Manibusan.

In Round 2, Leon Guerrero hit pocket nearly every time, racking up a 244 to oust National Youth Team member Manibusan Jr. Camacho upended San Nicolas in the other quarter-final match to advance to the semis.

In the semis, Leon. Guerrero edged Santos 205-18, while Camacho knocked back a six-bagger to eliminate second seed Aquino and set up the final match.

The finals featured a great take on veteran talent in Leon Guerrero and a power-packed national youth standout in Camacho.

Leon Guerrero established an early lead as he pounced on a missed spare by 18-year-old Camacho. As the game progressed, the battle intensified, with Leon Guerrero countering every mark the lefty Camacho produced, including carrying three Brooklyn strikes along the way. With the final stanza on tap, the student put pressure on the coach with a turkey which was duly answered by the veteran, claiming the inaugural monthly title of 2022 with a 224 to 212 set.

Granillo cruises to Prince of the Lanes title

In the Prince division, top seed Corey Granillo controlled the final match-up from the get-go stringing a turkey in the early frames and cruising to a sizable margin against fourth seed Sheila Bangs to claim his first title in the division.

In the semifinals, Granillo out-pinned 7th seed Josh Reyes while Bangs bowled past second seed Arlene Reyes to set up the monthly finals. Bangs qualified for the finale with wins over 8th seed Kaimana Bamba in round one and Robert Leones in the quarterfinals.

Granillo led the qualifying field after four games by seven sticks over Reyes followed by Robert Leones, Bangs, Gomes Martinez, Bill Roberto, Josh Reyes, Bamba, Jeremy Leal, and Miyuki Kim who capped the top ten qualifiers to advance to the elimination rounds.

The next 2022 Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes will be held 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.

(Daily Post Staff)