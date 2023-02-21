Jay Leon Guerrero showcased his match play prowess during the February edition of the Budweiser King of the Lanes competition as he powered through his opponents during the elimination rounds Sunday afternoon.

“It was a good win because a good number of players showed up,” Leon Guerrero said. “I'm glad I got the win to stamp my ticket early in the year for the December finals!”

In Round 1, the third-seeded Leon Guerrero battered the newly-crowned Asian Intercity Bowling Champion Charlie “Mama Char” Catbagan 221-145, then connected a five-bagger in the closing frames during the quarterfinals round to upend eighth-seeded Cameron Santos 222-201. Then, in the semifinals, he went toe-to-toe with his godson, Evan Duenas, stringing eight strikes in a row to stop second-seeded Duenas in his hot pursuit of the title 267-245. In the championship pair, Leon Guerrero finished the job, ousting top-seeded RJ Santos 200-183 to claim the monthly title.

In the other semifinals, RJ Santos defeated fifth-seeded Ray San Nicolas 234-167 to set up the finale.

In the Prince of the Lanes competition, 10th-seeded Bill Roberto also took the scenic route as he took out fifth-seeded Sheila Bangs in the first round, then beat seventh-seeded Leody Ersando in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he eliminated the defending monthly champion and top-seeded Arlene Reyes 194-169 and came back from 23 pins down in the final frames of the championship match to claim the title against second-seeded Enrique Corcino, 189-176.

RJ Santos topped the competitive field after bowling back-to-back games of 264 and 265 to lead the group by 65 pins. In the King division, rounding out the top 10, Duenas finished in second, followed by Leon Guerrero, Gregory Borja, Noah Taimanglo, Jeremiah Camacho, Cameron Santos, Catbagan and Corey Granillo.

In the Prince division, Reyes took the pole position, followed by Corcino, Henry Abasta, Jaeceline Espiritu, Bangs, Mike Sanchez, Ersando, Noah Tano, Ray Macias and Roberto.

The next Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.