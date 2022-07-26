It’s been quite a while since the volleyball community held a large tournament such as the Liberation Volleyfest.

The eight-day volley-palooza culminated in the championship Sunday at the Father Duenas Phoenix Center in Mangilao, as the Guam Volleyball Federation hosted some 320 players from youths to seniors.

“We saw it as a huge success,” said organizer Steve Pangelinan. “There was a good amount of participation from all ages and divisions. We had players from age 5 to players over 50. Our friends from Palau were able to come and participate as well.”

Palau participation

Ucheliaur Volleyball, part of a non-governmental organization in Palau, made it to the finals of both the men’s and women’s division.

In Palau, Ucheliaur’s mission is to organize all types of events that brings the community together to include sporting events, drug-free messaging, environmental sustainability and conservation. Led by Palau national coach Sakiusa Saivana, the group brought two men’s and one women’s teams for a total of 25 players ranging in ages of 14-24.

Team manager Andrea Naivana said that Guam’s Palau community really stepped up in support of the visiting group - providing lodging and meals to offset the cost and said “they’ve been most gracious and supportive.”

Pangelinan said that, despite not having any major sponsors for the tournament, the men’s national team and their friends and families really made the event fun and run smoothly with a lot of help from the Guahan Boys and Girls players.

“We are extremely thankful for them and their help," he said. “We only hope to grow this event in the future,"