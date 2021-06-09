For most people, the first thing that comes to mind when you mention dirt bike racing is young hotheads risking their lives at ridiculous speeds in the mud.

A visit to the racetrack during one of the weekend benders of mud, guts and glory in the Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championship will definitely provide insight into the many young guns pushing their engines to the limit.

But, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the island’s motocross scene.

There are families who have made it a weekend excursion, embracing the motto that a family that races together, stays together. The expansion of classes for novices, kids and women have embraced racing as a sport for everyone.

Then, there are the many veterans – lifelong riders – such as Mike Limtiaco, for whom the sport has been a source of enjoyment for years.

“I compete in the old guys’ class, the Vet Class,” Mike Limtiaco said with a smile, adding, “for … I forget ... a long time. And so, I’ve been old for a long time.” The joke is a good one and gets a laugh from Pete Alvarez and family who, along with Mike and his brother, Larry Limtiaco, have made it out to compete alongside a slew of other veteran riders.

But Mike Limtiaco is no slouch in the saddle. He’s the reigning champ in the "old guys" class and still manages to pull on a big 450cc bike, taking the silver spot in Round 2 behind the top rider in the Open Class, "Lil" John Aguon. It’s what you’d expect from a longtime daredevil with nearly 40 years of experience.

“Me and my two brothers, John and Larry, we’ve been racing alongside Pete and his family since the late ’70s, early ’80s,” Mike Limtiaco said.

Riding has always been a family affair for Mike Limtiaco, and so when he and his wife had their son, Leo, it was only a matter of time before he passed the torch.

“Of course. When we had a boy, … the only requirement from my wife was that he has to be able to ride a bicycle first,” the proud dad said. “So he started riding a bicycle at 4-1/2 as well, until he got on a bike.”

Young Leo Limtiaco is only 8 years old and started out zipping around on his minibike with training wheels still on it. But he’s already been competing for years and certainly has the old man’s blood in his veins — his favorite thing about riding a motorcycle? “Going FAST!” he said, a huge grin on his face.

The desire to race and the confidence is clear to see from the way the younger Limtiaco handles himself, zooming around the minitrack at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

Mike Limtiaco is Leo’s main instructor.

“No parent should ever really teach their kids,” Mike Limtiaco chuckled, though it’s clear to see how much joy it brings him to watch son Leo climbing up on his dirt bike. “They should let some professional do it.”

Whatever Mike Limtiaco's doubts about his abilities as a teacher, the lessons seem to be paying off, because Leo Limtiaco is a chip off the old block, continually racing and placing in the top of his class.

Dad said he does his best to make sure that his boy is sure of himself when he rides, but like any other parent, he can find himself getting a little nervous when the younger Limtiaco hits the dirt.

“It’s always good, but it’s also, as a parent, a little scary. … We all know, we’ve all been hurt in the sport. So, you know, there’s no avoiding it,” he said.

But Mike Limtiaco said he believes the first line of defense is a good foundation.

“We make sure that they don’t go right over their heads, we give them good skills, how to know when they’re out of control and stuff like that,” he said.

After that, there are the luxuries that the older Limtiaco brothers and their friends didn’t get as they were coming up.

“When Pete and I were riding, we didn’t have all this cool protective gear. And now, they have the neck braces, the integrated chest protectors,” Mike Limtiaco said. “Everything is really well made now so there’s less of a chance that they can get hurt.”

It’s a blast to watch them go back and forth, and despite all the race gear and the big motors, they’re still just a father and son.

Leo Limtiaco is like many other boys his age. When he’s not on the bike, he has got one thing on his mind, “Video games!” he said, “I like Roblox.”

And Mike Limtiaco, like any good dad, tries to pull him away from the screen, “Not just video games, you like hiking and mountain biking.”

In addition to that, they also share the bond of donning the helmet and white-knuckling it out on the dirt.

The younger Limtiaco is sure, confident in his plan to take first.

“By going fast and beating the others,” he said.

With a laugh, Dad reminded him to thank his sponsors.

“I’m his sponsor, I just take care of him,” Mike Limtiaco said with a smile.

Throwing out a thank you to Dad, Leo Limtiaco also thanked his supporters.

“Thank you, Mom and Sissy,” the younger Limtiaco said, eager to hit the track again.