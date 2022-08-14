U.S. Air Force, Staff Sgt. Tyler Skurka, a fuels mobility and equipment maintenance supervisor with the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 3.

The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.

Since arriving at Andersen, his leadership stated that Skurka sets himself apart from his peers through his dedication to the 36 Wing’s mission and taking care of one of the wing’s main priorities, caring for the airmen. He had room to grow and took it upon himself to make the change and try to better himself as an airman every single day and continues to do so. Due to his persistence and dedication, he is now recognized as one of the top noncommissioned officers within the squadron.

“As an NCO, many of the airmen look to you as an example and will base their efforts off of your output and productivity,” said Skurka. “If they see you are willing to grind and put the work in, then they will want to do the same."

Skurka took lead during Cope North in February of 2022, after an excess of fuel left on Tinian was discovered. Utilizing experimental fuels Agile Combat Employment equipment, Skurka was able to offload 34,000 gallons of Jet-A fuel, saving the 36th Wing $1.4 million. To further the ACE concept, he took his fuels expeditionary skills to another level and utilized another new piece of fuels contingency equipment and successfully additized the Jet-A fuel into JP-8 fuel making it suitable for fifth generation fighter aircraft.

Not only does Skurka lead at work, he leads off-duty as well. He dedicated his time for Special Olympics Softball and coached 10 athletes. His skills as a softball player were also highlighted during a recent tournament in Japan where the head coach of the AF softball team invited Skurka to try out.

"Staff Sgt. Skurka is good at building trust within any team he is a part of, “ said Tech. Sgt. Eric Hyde, a fuels mobility and equipment maintenance supervisor with the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “He establishes trust with airmen by showing he is knowledgeable and genuinely cares, not only about the mission, but the airmen accomplishing it.”

The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.

The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.