After six rounds of high-octane racing at last year’s Monster Energy Motocross Championships, with riders coming fender-to-fender out on the track, vying for position Sunday after Sunday, the results were tallied up and it was clear that one competitor had come out ahead of the pack. Standing atop the podium at the award ceremony this year was "Little" John Aguon, sweeping 1st place in the overall Open Class and the 450cc Class. With Round 1 of the 2021 Monster Championship taking off last Sunday, Aguon is back out on the track and looking to keep his lead.

Despite the nickname, Aguon’s energy, as he rips it out on the field, is anything but small, and the motor on the 450 Yamaha that he rode to victory last year was in the biggest class. This year, he’s switching things up, but keeping that same power,

“Got a new bike, going green,” he said, referring to the neon green paint job on his new Kawasaki KX450.

“It’s a beautiful bike. ... It’s got a lot of powerhouse on it and that’s something that we can use out here to put us on top of the line.”

After last year’s performance, Aguon received sponsorship by Cycles Plus team, joining fellow rider Blaze Aiken on top of a green machine.

Aguon has been training hard and putting in the ride-time needed to keep himself sharp and the big red No. 1 on his fender. What most folks don’t realize is the level of exertion that comes with pushing it out there on a motorbike; general fitness and cardio are a big part of the champ's training.

Things aren’t easy at the top, and on race day he was still feeling the bite from an injury he had sustained,

“I was testing out the bike, and I didn’t know they had remodified the track,” he said. “Having the muscle memory from the last race, I came up too hard on a jump that they had made three feet higher.”

Riders are used to catching air, but at the speeds that they hit a little means a lot, and he paid for the miscalculation by crashing ribs-first onto his handlebars.

“We’re not going to make an injury stop us,” he smiled, brushing away the mishap as if nothing had happened. “They make changes but the only thing we can do is get faster.”

It's that mindset that keeps him at the top of the heap. Aguon has been the reigning Monster champ in the 450cc Class for the past five years, and in the Open Class for two, after former champ Tim Wenden incurred an injury and had to take a break from the sport. But he doesn’t let the crown rest easy on his head, and he won't, with all the talent that showed up for this year’s event,

“I haven’t seen the lines as packed as they were for today, and that’s my motivation. You don’t know what you’re capable of or who you’re going to be going against,” he said. “There were a lot more riders. Right after that pandemic it was like, BANG!”

But he’s happy to see the growth of the sport, which he’s been involved with on and off since he was a kid. In fact, Aguon is a part of that growing crowd, having been primarily focused on MMA and jiujitsu, progressing all the way to brown belt before returning to riding.

He credits veteran rider Frank Rios for pulling him back.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have gotten back in," Aguon said. "Six years ago he gifted me a bike and I’ve been pushing through since then.”

And it's the love of the sport, the drive to keep improving his skills and perform better than he did before that keeps him coming back. “I’m not really worried about anybody," he said. "I’m just out there racing my own ghost.”