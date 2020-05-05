The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is sinking in as more marquee events of the summer are being slowly erased from our calendars.

The dog days of summer will feature less baseball with Little League officially announcing on April 30 the cancellation of regional and World Series tournaments normally scheduled from July through August. With time seemingly standing still, the marquee brand for youth baseball and softball worldwide will have to wait another year for its 75th anniversary.

“This virus has messed everything up, sports, life, everything,” expressed Kevin “Trigger” Masnayon who represented Guam as an umpire at the 2006 Little League World Series in Williamsport.

“I feel for them, all the coaches and umpires and all the ones who it was supposed to be their year this year. I feel for them, and I hurt with them,” he said, adding, “This is the first time in history the Little League World Series won’t be played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.”

The Little League Asia-Pacific Regionals had been scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand at the end of June.

“I expected this year’s tournament to be canceled due to the COVID-19. With all that has been happening in the region, we cannot compromise the health and well-being of our players, coaches, parents and officials,” said Kevin Acosta who coached the 2019 Guam Little League Major Division team in Korea last year.

“I feel for the players who are in their final year of eligibility for each division, but we must be grateful for all the things that are going well for us right now,” Acosta added.

The pandemic has taken its toll on youth diamond sports in general, a staple for kids of all ages from north to south. The local Little League was halted in the middle of their playoffs and Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken baseball leagues never got their season started.

The Guam Department of Education’s inaugural Island Sports Association girls’ softball league called ball game with the undefeated Southern High poised to take on Academy of Our Lady of Guam in the championship game.

The 76 GDOE PONY Middle School Baseball League was fortunate to get their third-quarter season completed with the F. B. Leon Guerrero Hawks finishing a perfect 7-0 on the way to the title. However, the inaugural Triple J GDOE PONY Middle School Softball League for the girls, which was scheduled to start in April, had to be canceled.

The marquee event of the summer could still be the Guam 15U National Baseball Team competing at the WBSC 15U World Cup in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. The event was originally scheduled to start on Aug. 23, but has been indefinitely postponed.

Players on the 15U team, such as Franklin Ninete Jr., hold out hope they can still play ball.

“It means a lot to me because I get to represent my island and show people where I’m from,” said the 14-year-old, who enjoys making new friends. “Going on these trips inspires me to push myself harder because baseball is my number one sports.”

“It’s sad. … we all worked hard to get where we’re at,” said 15U teammate Terrel Santos.

Santos acknowledged he will cherish the game more when he gets to return to the diamond however, adding, “Just the whole season and all the fun we have with all the teammates, friends and coaches.”

A lesson we should all learn from these unusual times.

“I know that many of the players are continuing to work out at home with parents and siblings and that in itself can be positive interaction,” said Acosta. “Hoping this pandemic will come to an end soon and I’m sure that our Little League community will provide more opportunities for our young ball players to hit the field again.”