While much of the island is on lockdown, more and more people are taking advantage of the opportunity to exercise and soak in some Vitamin D to beat coronavirus. Recent health reports have indicated that a healthy immune system and consistent exposure to Vitamin D can help fight off the effects of the virus, which has infected more than 3 million people globally.

The Hagåtña boat basin was a thing of beauty as several surfers and a kiteboarder took advantage of good surf and hit the waters on Sunday, April 19. This past weekend was no different as wave riders hit up the southern waters of Talofofo Bay on April 30, ending the month of quarantine with a tribute to Mother Nature.