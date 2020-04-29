Nine athletes from the Guam Women's Tackle Football League are taking the island to a whole other level after getting drafted by the Women's Football League Association to play for the Los Angeles Fames.

The professional women's league has steadily been making noise since last year. A combine in Las Vegas drew hundreds of athletes from across the nation and the world – all eager to play the sport they love at a level they never dreamed of.

"It was an amazing experience and I would do it all over again," said Kimberlyn Marie Alegre Tupaz, who played cornerback for the Lady Raiders.

The opportunity to meet with like-minded women who were just as passionate about the sport was a pivotal moment for her, she said.

"These women are inspiring and I hope to be just as inspiring to the younger generations."

The league is a realization of the vision of female empowerment and the opportunities that await females on an equal playing field, said Lupe Rose, chief executive officer of the WFLA.

The response has been impressive, Rose said, as the league has grown to 31 teams in two conferences, featuring dozens of athletes hand-picked for their athletic prowess and field presence. She fully expects to fill the 32nd team to round out the league.

Raising the bar for Guam

The first season is expected to be phenomenal, and that's something that women of Guam are still trying to wrap their heads around.

There was still a sense of disbelief and awe as each athlete shared what getting drafted meant to them.

"It's truly living the dream. A dream I never thought was possible," said Patricia Martinez, a certified nursing assistant with Guam Memorial Hospital. Martinez, who anchored the offensive line and the defensive line for the Steel Blazers and the Island Stunnerz, said the possibilities are endless and open up new opportunities for her family.

"It’s an absolute honor. I cried when I received a message from Lupe, the CEO of the WFLA, asking me to play for the Las Angeles Fames," Tupaz said. "It will be a dream come true to play professionally and receive the same amount of love and attention as the men do."

"I never saw this coming!" said Frankie Rosario, who plays for Legacy. "Everything is so new. ... Getting paid to play is a plus, but living your dream as a professional football player and doing what you love to do is even better."

Growing up in a football family, Rosario has been playing football since she was 6 years old. With her family as her rock, Rosario said, she was excited to start the next phase in her life.

While the athletes interviewed were made ecstatic by the news, they recognized the roles they would play as female pioneers for all girls on island who just want to play football.

"This will raise the bar for all the young athletes on Guam," Rosario said. "This is definitely the start of something big for young girls and teenagers to not give up on something they love!"

The Legacy's Dana Jean Benavente echoed Rosario's sentiments, adding that elevating the level of play for all female athletes is about "making herstory."

"Playing on Guam, I didn't once think of getting paid to play," Benavente said. "I played because I love football. I appreciate the sport because it is my outlet."

The call to play is a testament to the power of prayer and the role God can play, she said.

"Prayers work, blessings are delivered. Good or bad chapter in your life, you thank God for it," Benavente said." Because he will come knocking at your door with an opportunity. He sent WFLA knocking to help us women provide growth in ourselves, provide that energy of confidence."

Rose had nothing but praise for the island athletes.

"Aside from their passion, these women are warriors, champions, and they have heart," she said. "I absolutely love my Guam athletes ... they are fearless, passionate and ready to become a part of history. ... And I'm ready to show off their skill set.

WFLA gears up for 2021 debut

Make no mistake, the WFLA is making moves. The delay in their debut season because of COVID-19 worked in the league's favor, said Rose, adding it allowed league stakeholders to lay a stronger foundation, "better than any female league."

The organization has grown leaps and bounds, she said, citing the partnering with major arenas, building a fantasy football arm and laying the foundation for the first-ever women's football Hall of Fame.

The momentum has grown, Rose said, with one of the Fames star athletes, Santia Deck, being invited to the recent NFL draft and sharing the Zoom stage with league commissioner Roger Goodell, who also stated his and his daughters' support for the league and Deck, who is a national fitness guru with a tremendous social media presence.

Deck recently made news after signing a multimillion-dollar contract with the Fames back in January.

"The mere fact that commissioner of the NFL knows who we are resonates as my desire is to bridge a gap between the NFL and the WFLA, such that women no longer have to challenge the NFL for game play," Rose said. "They will have a league that will take their skill set seriously as well as provide them with a salary (that will eventually rival that of) the NFL. We will be the first-ever women's elite professional football league."

When asked if the league is still a go with COVID-19 currently running rampant, Rose was quick to assuage any concerns.

"The league is definitely a go," she said, adding the first game is slated for May 2021. "However, just like the rest of the world, we want to remain safe."