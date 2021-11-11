Lloyd Hartman wins Nice Birdie Golf Club Championship

Lloyd Hartman, former Guam Men’s National Golf Team team standout, outlasted the wind, heat, rain and a late charge from former champion Randy Biscoe to claim the Nice Birdie Golf Club Championship at the Country Club of the Pacific in Ipan, Talo'fo'fo' last Saturday.

Hartman, with low scores difficult to come by, playing from the white tees, shot a gross even-par 72.

“I would just like to thank the club for giving me an opportunity to win this cup,” said Hartman, in a news release. “Randy and Bill (Mayfield) are tough competitors, and it feels good to come out on top.”

Reportedly, Biscoe and Mayfield placed second and third, respectively.

Biscoe, on the final hole, reportedly almost chipped in for par to win outright, but had to settle for a tap-in bogie to tie Hartman and Mayfield. After a scorecard playoff, Hartman was declared the winner.

“Lloyd’s birdie on the final hole was one for the ages, and I just couldn’t match it,” Biscoe said. “All the best to Lloyd, he is an awesome golfer.”

Sam Teker, Nice Birdie Club acting president, said that the wind made the course very challenging.

“Lloyd’s even-par round is something to be proud of,” Teker said. “I played from the Black tees, and it was so tough I quit on the 16th hole and threw my clubs in the jungle. … I am glad Lloyd is our new champion. I have seen him play in many international tournaments, and it is nice to see someone of his caliber winning the cup like Karl (Pangelinan) did last year.”

Hartman is also the new club president for 2022.

The Nice Birdie Golf Club, formed in 2002 to promote the sport amongst friends and to raise money for charity, holds an annual tournament in honor of former member Chris Bejado, who died in July 2016.