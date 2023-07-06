Like many on Guam who hope to pursue a higher education after high school, Father Duenas Memorial School student-athlete Christian Lobaton decided that his path forward would be through one of the military academies.

Lobaton, similar to a number of his fellow Shieh scholarship finalists, had done well enough academically, athletically, and within his JROTC program, to qualify for multiple military academies.

“I had set my sights on attending one of the military academies since junior year and had poured so much effort into putting myself in a good position to qualify," he said. "The good news was that I was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and awarded four-year scholarships to Navy and Army ROTC programs."

Yet unbeknownst to Lobaton, an unfortunate medical situation ruled him ineligible to attend any of the academies he was admitted to originally.

“Unfortunately, I was medically disqualified due to my history of food allergies," he shared.

Although Lobaton was definitely discouraged and hurt after finding out the bad news, Lobaton said his selection as a Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete finalist helped him realize that despite his setback, there is still much to be achieved.

"Being recognized as a finalist for the award means so much to me. It shows me that my work hasn’t all been for nothing and that there are other things in life that I can successfully pursue," he said.

Reflecting on his high school career, Lobaton noted his approach to his experience coming in as a freshman.

“I chose not to strive for an average high school experience, but to try everything, and to always try my best.”

True to his word, Lobaton just about tried everything, playing volleyball, beach volleyball, cross country and tennis while also participating in JROTC over his four years at FD. The recently graduated senior was part of a dominant FD Friars volleyball team that has managed to win five IIAAG titles in a row. This past season his efforts on the court were rewarded by league coaches as he was selected First Team All-Island as libero.

The amount of time it takes to commit to being successful both on the court and in the classroom, on top of the extra training for JROTC, is overwhelming for many to even think about, yet Lobaton and his fellow finalists have demonstrated an extraordinary ability to manage those responsibilities at such young ages.

While some finalists were able to lean on the experiences of their immediate family members to help navigate military life and the expectations that come with it, Lobaton didn’t have that reference available to him.

“I had no idea what (JROTC) was about until I heard about it at freshman orientation. And I didn’t come from a military family, so everything about it was unfamiliar," he said.

That initial unfamiliarity faded over time as Lobaton worked hard to be his best, “eventually becoming the commanding officer of Father Duenas’ Phoenix Company.”

On top of the focused time management, as Lobaton learned to become a leader, he began to struggle with his roles within the group and how they might affect his relationships outside of JROTC.

“The complicated duality of being both a leader and a friend would often confuse and frustrate me. After all, how could I command authority from the people who I laugh with (and at!) and cry with, many of whom I would later graduate with? Looking back now, I learned so much about structure and discipline, how to be a leader and how to work with people," he said. "I hope and trust that my NJROTC has helped to prepare me take on college and wherever else my path takes me.”

'Funny how things work out'

At least initially, that path will lead him to the Pacific Northwest as he will be attending the University of Portland where he plans to major in mechanical engineering.

And although he won’t be involved with the ROTC program at his college right away, that may change in the future.

“It is funny how things work out. The University of Portland was not initially on my list of colleges to apply to. But early on, Mr. David Romero, the Army ROTC recruiter at UP, reached out to me and offered me a four-year ROTC scholarship. So I applied to the school itself, and was subsequently awarded a merit scholarship," he said.

Although he is not able to take advantage of the ROTC scholarship at this time, the university was able to offer a financial aid package instead.

"Things worked out well in the end. And, not being one to give up easily, I am still going to try to get into UP’s Army ROTC program, since I will be able to complete the medical testing when I get to Portland in August (something that is currently not possible on Guam, due a lack of allergologists on island)," he said.

Lobaton hopes his path will lead him to a job with NASA or in automotive engineering when he completes this next chapter.

With his departure to the mainland just around the corner, Lobaton considers the impact his parents have had on his life.

“My parents Bernie and Pelita have always been the most significant people in my journey to success. All the support and advice they have given me has helped shape who I am today," he said. "(Right now) becoming a Shieh finalist is one of the ways I am able to give back to them. At some point I would also like to come back to Guam and contribute to my island home in some way.”