The local clothing business, Culturally Livin Natives is hosting a “Sea Slayer” spearfishing competition in August.

The small business aims to promote the island culture and daily lifestyle of Guam through their T-shirts, hats, rash guards, and the upcoming competition, said owner and entrepreneur Freddy Santiago.

Santiago, who himself is a spear fisherman, started Culturally Livin Natives in 2018.

Like other business owners, Santiago’s business slowed with the onset of the pandemic. Though he didn’t have a brick-and-mortar location, he met with customers through pop-up events held at different locations with other entrepreneurs.

“The first pop-up event was at KreemxButter barber shop in Harmon. It was owned by a bunch of young guys who hosted me. Then we did a collaboration event with Tommy's Pizza. And we had a one-year anniversary at the Guam Museum, but when COVID-19 came, we were inactive.

The shut-everything-down was tough but ended up being a “blessing in disguise.” Forced to slow down, Santiago used that time to focus on his business and form new creative ideas.

Once the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, “it felt natural to do this,” he said. “We haven't had something like this in a while, so a lot of spear fishermen are excited.”

Ken Borja and James Borja of Marianas Underwater Fishing Federation had hosted spear fishing competitions over the past 20 years, Santiago added.

“I basically reached out to them and told them I would like to host one, and I wanted to ask them out of respect, you know to get their blessing and they gave it,” he added. “They're looking forward to seeing this event take off.”

Santiago expects a great turnout and is confident the event will be a fun, memorable experience for those involved. The winner should also anticipate an exciting grand prize, he said.

The spearfishing competition promotes culture, camaraderie, safety, stability, and conservation for the community. There will be open registration on July 31 at the Hagåtña Boat Basin. The competition will be held on Aug. 7.

Reflection of life

Santiago’s vision, in both the spearfishing competition as well as his clothing line, is to exhibit Guam's culture as well as the various subcultures that have risen over the years. He sees his brand as a combination of designs that celebrate the island’s Håfa Adai spirit and traditional values of respect and helping others with mainstream American styles.

Santiago grew up fishing with his siblings and family. He’s also tried his hand at surfing, biking, skateboarding - activities typically associated with the western lifestyle.

“There are all these subcultures we see in our community,” he said. “Our spear fishermen, our skateboarders, surfers, bikers - things that we've adopted living in America. But we're still heavily influenced by our CHamoru culture, Håfa Adai spirit, Inafa' Maolek - even if you're not native CHamoru, you're Chuukese, Japanese, Yapese, Palauan, if you're living in Guam, you're most likely living with these values too."

When he started his business, the idea was about the culture and having fun.

“Money was never the motive,” he said. “It was about expressing who we are and sharing our culture.”

Hosting pop-up events was an approach that stemmed from high school.

“I loved throwing parties. That's where the idea of pop-up events came from. They were somewhere we can sell merchandise, sure, but while we're there, we can talk story,” he said.