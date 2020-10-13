The game was settled in the first half with a defensive stifling that finally dropped the Miami Heat to a simmer – a 106-93 Los Angeles Lakers' victory that sealed the best-of-seven series at 4-2, paving the way for a record 17 titles to restore the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world.

There was no late heroics from the Miami Heat, and Jimmy Butler, who had been phenomenal through the entire series, seemed to have finally run out of gas, surrendering to the inevitable with two minutes left to go in the game at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida.

As for the Lakers, Finals MVP LeBron James did what he had done all season, put the Lakers on his back and went to work, shutting down a host of critics to pour in another triple double – 28 points, 14 boards and 10 assists – to claim his fourth NBA title.

It's been a decade-long drought for Showtime, but the victory ties them with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships, capping an unprecedented season torn apart by the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant and a global pandemic that has changed our way of life forever.

And, for the island's Laker faithful, it was an homage worthy of their unwavering loyalty. The Guam Daily Post reached out to a few die-hard fans to get their reaction. Honestly, we'd reach out to more, but the paper is only 32 pages and there isn't enough space to capture the emotion from the island's Laker Nation. As a Spurs fan (shout out to the other three San Antonio and five OKC fans on island – you know who you are), we had to sit this one out and just admire the phenomenal performances delivered by LeBron and Butler.

Even before the second half was done, a trip to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook already featured dozens of tributes to Kobe and the franchise, hailing the decisions – Anthony Davis, the trading of draft picks, the invitation to a few journeymen to round out the roster – all of which drew criticism, but have since paid dividends with another Larry O'Brien trophy.

Laker fan Benjamin Leon Guerrero III said the front office made the smartest decisions, trading to get us "a monster like AD, I knew we would win. I actually predicted the Lakers to win in 6. What we gave up for AD was well worth it."

Fellow Laker fan Christian Bais echoed the confidence but admitted the last couple years have been hard.

"I won’t lie, the last few seasons have been tough," Bais said. "We’ve been heckled by Lakers Haters for quite a few years now, and we really didn’t have any ammo to fight back with besides Lakers legacy and lore."

The decision to bring LeBron wasn't his favorite, he readily admits, "I wasn't a fan."

"In fact, I was a well-known LBJ hater among our local Lakers fans. However, I’ve always preached loyalty to the purple and gold and when Magic got him signed, I backed him up because he wore the colors. That’s how it should be. Team over player, in my opinion," he said. "It is easy to follow a great player from team to team and claim success. It’s much harder when you follow a team through their ups and downs. That is what separates real fans from the bandwagon."

A fan since the 80s, Bais said Earvin "Magic" Johnson was the original Showtime.

"He made me a fan. Period," Bais said, adding have his daughter, JessieJo, and fiancee, Kristine Madrazo, join him for the title run made it even more special.

"Today, the team led by LeBron locked down on Miami and won a hard-fought series with defense, which has been their calling card all year," Bais said. "Couldn’t be happier! This one was for you, Kobe Bean and Gigi!"

A fan since he sat "mesmerized" in the nosebleed section of the Forum back in 1988 idolizing Magic, Leon Guerrero said the feeling is indescribable.

"Man, it feels great!!! Ten years is a long time between championships," he said.

The hype and rollercoaster ride with the Ball family was tough, he said.

"Then you throw in the tragic loss of Kobe, Gigi and the other passengers earlier this year. ... that was a big pull to swallow especially as a father to know he died with his daughter, that was hard to take," he said. "So this championship is special. ... it was won for Kobe, and arguably the hardest championship to win being that they won it under unprecedented circumstances playing in the bubble after the restart because of COVID-19."

He gave credit to Butler and Co., but said there was never a doubt that the Lakers would win.

"Miami came to play, man! ... But experience and determination was what led to a great defensive performance to rout our way to championship number 17!," he said. "Feeling good ... like I should!"

"The championship means a lot," said Laker fan Jin Han, who also found a kinship, watching the finals with his daughter, Jada, a sophomore. "Been a Laker fan since '85 watching Magic and Kareem winning the ship. It’s been 10 years but the adversity that we are all going through with what’s happening in the world ... plus Kobe’s death makes this a little more special."

Fellow Laker Nation faithful Sherwin Paet said he's been following the Lakers since the 90s.

"Kobe and Shaq days," he said. "Bringing the championship back to LA after this 10-year drought is something words can’t describe. We went through so much struggle trying to make the playoffs for many years. Finally getting over that hump and winning the championship the same year we lost Kobe and Gigi is just so special."