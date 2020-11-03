2020 Virtual TCS New York City Marathon RJ Aquino, 3:43:23

Julius Pagdilao, 3:46:45

Imelda Waldron, 4:05:36

Dean Soriano, 4:30:07

Letitia Lujan, 4:30:31

Dorris Abagatnan, 4:33:49

Joel Suplido, 5:29:37

Nimfa Ricalde*

Gigi Yu* * The times for the remaining two runners were unavailable as of press time.

COVID-19 has changed the way we do sports. However, for a small group of athletes, overcoming the challenges of training amid a pandemic didn’t diminish the lure of competition.

The call of the road and the beat only runners seem to hear was too big to ignore for these athletes.

A testament to their mental tenacity and their physical endurance, they signed up as friends and socially distanced training partners for the 2020 Virtual TCS New York City Marathon. Billed as a race through the five boroughs, the event, in which more than 110,000 athletes participated, guaranteed a 26.2-mile race under several different categories – for the love of running, for the medal or for the Volvo.

To complete the race, they ran a course of their choosing, traversing the island villages more than once to ensure they hit their goal.

Dorris Abagatnan credits fellow marathoner Letitia Lujan for the push to take on a 26.2-mile race amid a pandemic.

Competing in a marathon meant a dedication and commitment Abagatnan admitted she wasn’t sure she was ready to make early on.

“I did the Go the Distance 100-mile Run Challenge in July,” Abagatnan said. “I wasn’t sure if I was gonna do it because that would mean training for at least 12 weeks and with the pandemic school year, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to balance my work, family life and training for a marathon while on lockdown!”

But always resilient and optimistic, Abagatnan didn’t back down from the challenge.

Armed with her Day 1 partners, Lujan and Eva Tanag, who finished the marathon last year at 70 years of age, Abagatnan began putting in the mileage. Jeselyn Yo joined them soon after on the training runs.

While there were challenges with training amid a pandemic, Abagatnan said having a training group made it easier. The encouragement and motivation kept negative thoughts at bay, allowing only a positive mentality to battle through and tackle each hurdle that stood in their way.

She credits her support crew for continually pushing and helping her succeed.

“Dianne Sapida has been coaching me since I ran Nagoya Women’s Marathon in 2018,” she said. "I’m blessed to have a supportive family. My last marathon was the Osaka Marathon and we made it a family trip last year. Shout out to my husband, Ronaldo, and my daughter, AJ, for waking up early to support my habit!”

When asked about her time, she said the goal was to run at a happy pace. She thanked “the Guam Running Buddies for being our aid and cheer stations. I’m very happy with my time, 4:34. The goal was to run at happy pace and finish. We might be stranded in paradise, but running is not canceled.”

Her next target, she says, is to run the NYC marathon. However, a lottery draft is what could keep her from checking that marathon off her bucket list.

Soriano eyes next challenge

For fellow marathoner Dean Soriano, the biggest challenge was “not being able to train in a bigger group setting, which always makes the countless hours of training more fun.”

But the retired battalion fire chief said he’s always loved the challenge of endurance sports.

“I feel most alive after after completing an event,” he said.

Soriano had actually been training since June for the United Guam Marathon held in September.

“I just continued on from there until the NYC Marathon,” he said.

Like Abagatnan, Soriano credits his support crew with helping him complete the marathon.

“I'd like to thank the guys from 'Salt House 50' for always pushing me beyond my limits,” he said. “I would also like to thank my wife, Thelma, for all her support and encouragement through the years.”

But with a marathon done, Soriano has his eye on the nest competition.

“Locally, I'm preparing for the 2020 Guam National Triathlon-Virtual, which is later this month. My next off-island event, if able to travel by then, is Ironman 70.3 in Davao, March 2021,” he said. “Just have to stay optimistic and keep training.”