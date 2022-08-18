When Logan Hopkins played for the University of Guam’s men’s basketball team, he wasn’t just their best player, he was one of the best players on the island. Able to light it up from beyond the arc or weave through traffic on the way to the hoop, his 30- and 40-point nights were enjoyed by all members of the green-and-gold powerhouse.

But in 2020, he had to drop out of school and take care of a sick family member in Texas. Over the past two years, he and UOG athletic director Doug Palmer remained in touch, hoping for an opportunity to reunite on the Tritons’ hardwood.

What may have seemed like a long shot became a reality on Sunday. During an open basketball tryout, Hopkins was back in action for UOG, draining treys, popping deuces and breaking ankles.

“We have stayed in contact over the past two years, and we knew he wanted to return to UOG to finish his degree as well as play again for the Tritons,” Palmer said. “So once his family issues were resolved, he let us know he was coming back.”

Palmer said that he got a WhatsApp message from Hopkins at 7 a.m. Sunday, asking if the gym was going to be open.

“I told him I would be there at 8 a.m. and (to) come over from the dorm to shoot. And he was there.”

Hopkins, back at UOG, is two semesters away from earning a bachelor's degree in marine biology. According to The Guam Daily Post files, he is a former Tritons Student-Athlete of the Year as well as the Most Valuable Player for the men’s basketball team.

According to information provided by UOG in a news release, the 5-foot-10 Hopkins has been the leading scorer for the Tritons in the past, serving as a guard and 3-point marksman.

With Hopkins back on the roster and his collegiate career rebooted, UOG's aim is to improve upon its 10-20 record, a lopsided mark suffered in Spring 2021.

The Tritons, expected to improve upon their 2021 showing, will return with most of the heart of the team coming back. In addition to Hopkins, Father Duenas Memorial School alum Matt Santos will help bring up the backcourt. Also returning, Friars’ big man Darryll Robles will provide above-the-rim athletics, creating mismatches as he throws down dunks and swats away shots.

While things are looking bright for the Tritons’ immediate future, their roster will not include Diane “D” Blackmon, a prolific scorer who left school for the states.